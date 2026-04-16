PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP: Get $50 in Lineups for MLB, NBA Play-Ins This Week

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This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services

The NBA playoffs start this weekend with the last NBA play-in game tomorrow, while there are a bunch of MLB games to check out today. All new DFS users can sign up with the PrizePicks promo code WTOP to receive a perfect offer for you to get ready for the games. Place a $5 lineup on any MLB game today or NBA game over the weekend to unlock $50 in lineups.







PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP for MLB, NBA Offer

Before the opening pitch between the Los Angeles Angels and New York Yankees, here is a quick summary of the exclusive welcome offer available to new users:

PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP New PrizePicks User Offer Play $5, Get $50 in Lineups In-App Promos Taco Tuesday + Flex Friday Terms and Conditions $50 provided as Lineups. 18+ in eligible areas; restrictions apply. Void where prohibited. PLAY RESPONSIBLY: Call 1-800-426-2537 or visit ncpgambling.org for help. See prizepicks.com/newuseroffer for details. Promo Confirmed April 16

We put a lot of stock in bankroll management, and new PrizePicks customers have a pristine opportunity to secure a boost right out of the gate. By taking advantage of this welcome offer, you claim $50 in lineups just for getting a piece of the action. All it takes is creating an account with the promo code WTOP and playing a simple $5 lineup.

Before locking in your projections for the April 16 clash, keep in mind that this promotion is strictly reserved for new PrizePicks customers. To successfully claim the welcome offer, you must be physically located in a participating state and meet all local jurisdiction age requirements. Once those boxes are checked, you are cleared to start hunting for value.

How to Use Your PrizePicks MLB Offer Today

The Los Angeles Angels (9 wins, 9 losses) travel to take on the New York Yankees (9 wins, 8 losses) with the opening pitch scheduled for April 16, 2026, at 1:35 PM ET. Let’s dive into the data and talk about these projections.

Max Fried (New York Yankees) : Total Pitcher Strikeouts 6.5

: Total Pitcher Strikeouts 6.5 Giancarlo Stanton (New York Yankees) : Total Hits 0.5

: Total Hits 0.5 Aaron Judge (New York Yankees) : Total Hits 0.5

: Total Hits 0.5 Mike Trout (Los Angeles Angels): Total Hits 0.5

When we analyze the underlying metrics to support these lines, New York Yankees starter Max Fried has recorded 20 strikeouts across 28 innings pitched so far this season. His strikeout-per-nine-innings rate sits at exactly 6.429.

Looking at the batters, Giancarlo Stanton offers a strong statistical foundation to record a hit. Stanton is currently hitting .274 with 17 hits in 62 at-bats, showing steady contact early in the campaign.

Meanwhile, Mike Trout has tallied 16 hits in 67 at-bats (.239 average) for the Los Angeles Angels, and Aaron Judge has mirrored that volume with 16 hits over 68 at-bats (.235 average).

How to Activate the PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP

To claim your welcome offer ahead of the Los Angeles Angels and New York Yankees matchup, just follow these simple steps to finalize your lineup:

Create an Account: Register for a new PrizePicks account by providing your standard personal information. Please note that you must be a new user and meet all local age and region requirements to qualify. Enter the Promo Code: During the sign-up process, be sure to enter the promo code WTOP to lock in your eligibility for the promotion. Make a Deposit: Fund your account by depositing at least $10 using one of the platform’s secure payment methods. Place Your Lineup: Submit a $5 lineup. You can use this lineup on the April 16 game, selecting from the player projections we highlighted above or any other available lines on the board. Receive Your Offer: Once your $5 lineup is finalized, you will automatically activate $50 in lineups. The outcome of your original $5 play won’t have an impact on this offer—whether your lineup wins or loses, the $50 in lineups will be credited to your account.