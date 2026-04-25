Prince Owusu, Thomas Gillier guide Montreal to 1-0 victory over reeling NYCFC

MONTREAL (AP) — Prince Owusu scored an early goal for CF Montreal and Thomas Gillier made it stand up for…

MONTREAL (AP) — Prince Owusu scored an early goal for CF Montreal and Thomas Gillier made it stand up for a 1-0 victory over New York City FC on Saturday, extending the club’s winless streak to six.

Montreal (3-6-0) took the lead in the 18th minute when Owusu used assists from Matty Longstaff and defender Luca Petrasso to score for the sixth time this season. It was the first assists of the season for Longstaff and Petrasso. Owusu has 28 goals in 80 career matches.

Gillier totaled two saves for Montreal in his 17th career start. Both of the 21-year-old’s shutouts have come in eight starts this season.

Maxi Moralez had a chance to knot the score two minutes into the second half, but missed left on an open shot from 12 yards out for NYCFC (3-4-3), which fell to 0-4-2 in its last six matches.

Tayvon Gray was hit with two yellow cards in a two-minute span, leaving NYCFC a man down from the 78th minute on.

NYCFC’s Talles Magno sent an open shot from 12 yards out straight into the hands of Gillier in the 80th minute with a chance to tie.

Matt Freese had four saves for NYCFC. Freese had three saves and Gillier one in the first half.

Montreal was coming off a 4-1 victory over the visiting New York Red Bulls and has won both of its matches since interim coach Philippe Eullaffroy took over for Marco Donadel.

Montreal improves to 2-1-0 at home, while NYCFC drops to 1-2-1 on the road.

Montreal beat NYCFC twice last season by a pair of 1-0 scores.

Up next

Montreal: Visits Atlanta United on Saturday.

New York: Hosts D.C. United on May 3.

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