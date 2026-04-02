Predators bring losing streak into game against the Kings

Nashville Predators (34-31-9, in the Central Division) vs. Los Angeles Kings (30-26-18, in the Pacific Division) Los Angeles; Thursday, 10:30…

Nashville Predators (34-31-9, in the Central Division) vs. Los Angeles Kings (30-26-18, in the Pacific Division)

Los Angeles; Thursday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Kings -125, Predators +105; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Nashville Predators aim to break a three-game losing streak with a win against the Los Angeles Kings.

Los Angeles has an 11-17-8 record at home and a 30-26-18 record overall. The Kings have a -22 scoring differential, with 193 total goals scored and 215 conceded.

Nashville has a 34-31-9 record overall and a 14-16-6 record in road games. The Predators have a -29 scoring differential, with 216 total goals scored and 245 allowed.

The matchup Thursday is the second time these teams play this season. The Predators won 5-4 in a shootout in the previous matchup. Ryan O’Reilly led the Predators with two goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adrian Kempe has 28 goals and 35 assists for the Kings. Quinton Byfield has five goals and four assists over the past 10 games.

Steven Stamkos has 36 goals and 22 assists for the Predators. Filip Forsberg has scored six goals and added eight assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 4-3-3, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.4 assists, 2.9 penalties and eight penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game.

Predators: 5-4-1, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.3 assists, four penalties and 10.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game.

INJURIES: Kings: Kevin Fiala: out for season (leg), Andrei Kuzmenko: out (meniscus), Samuel Helenius: day to day (undisclosed).

Predators: None listed.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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