Polymarket Promo Code WTOP: Snag $20 Bonus for NBA, MLB, NHL Wednesday Trades

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services There is nothing quite like the thrill of the NBA playoffs, and we have a real chance to score a nice payday tonight. If you are ready to get off the sidelines, new customers can take advantage of the Polymarket promo code WTOP when signing up here. Make a $20 deposit to score a $20 bonus for prediction markets.

You can use this bonus right away on today’s slate—including the massive Game 5 showdown between the Houston Rockets and Los Angeles Lakers—or any other NBA games during this round of the playoffs. Plus, if basketball is not your only angle, you can even use those funds to make trades on the MLB season and the NHL playoffs.

Polymarket Promo Code WTOP for Sports Predictions

Polymarket Promo Code WTOP New User Offer $20 Bonus Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in the US Date Last Verified April 29, 2026

Make a $20 Deposit to Claim $20 Bonus

For new Polymarket customers looking to capitalize on the NBA postseason, this exclusive promotional offer is the perfect starting point. To successfully unlock the $20 sign-up bonus, you must be registering for the first time, be 18 years of age or older, and be physically located in an eligible state.

After completing the registration process, simply make an initial deposit of at least $20 to trigger your reward. Once that bonus hits your account, we can immediately put it to work on today’s NBA slate.

Buy Positions on NBA Matchups

Matchup Probability Houston Rockets @ Los Angeles Lakers HOU 38.3% / LAL 61.7% Toronto Raptors @ Cleveland Cavaliers TOR 23.6% / CLE 76.4% Orlando Magic @ Detroit Pistons ORL 23.5% / DET 76.5%

Putting your $20 sign-up bonus to work requires finding the right value on the board. If you trade your $20 bonus on today’s heaviest favorite, the Detroit Pistons (76.5%), a winning prediction would net you approximately $6.14 in profit. On the flip side, if we want to chase a bigger payout, trading that same $20 on the heaviest underdog, the Orlando Magic (23.5%), would return a substantial $61.60 in profit if they manage to secure an outright upset victory on the road.

When handicapping tonight’s biggest matchups, I always look at the underlying efficiency metrics from the previous playoff games in each series to see who is the better bet. In the prime-time showdown in Los Angeles, the Lakers enter with a superior Net Rate of 2.4 compared to the Rockets’ -2.4.

However, Houston has the potential to counteract that efficiency with a dominant presence on the glass, securing 52.5% of available rebounds compared to the Lakers’ 47.5%. Meanwhile, in Cleveland, the Cavaliers hold a very slim statistical advantage over the Raptors. Cleveland carries a positive 0.3 Net Rate and a 50.5% total rebound percentage, narrowly outpacing a gritty Toronto squad that currently sits at a -0.3 Net Rate and grabs 49.5% of available rebounds.

How to Register with the Polymarket Promo Code

Getting ready for the high-stakes NBA postseason is quick and easy. To secure your $20 sign-up bonus, follow these straightforward steps to activate the offer:

Register Your Account: Create and register a new account here by providing your standard personal information. To ensure security and eligibility, you will also need to provide valid proof of identification. Enter the Promo Code: During the registration process, make sure to enter the promo code WTOP to attach the welcome offer to your account. Make a Qualifying Deposit: Complete the activation by making a first-time, initial deposit of at least $20.

Once your $20 deposit is successfully processed, your $20 bonus will be instantly activated. You can then immediately step up to the board and use your bonus funds to make your predictions on the NBA playoffs.