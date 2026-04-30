Polymarket Promo Code WTOP: Get $20 Trade Bonus for MLB, NBA Playoffs

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services If you’re looking for a nice pay day on the hardwood tonight, we’ve got exactly what you need to get started. By registering here with the Polymarket promo code WTOP, new customers can score a $20 sign-up bonus after making an initial deposit of at least $20.

We’re placing our bets on tonight’s high-stakes Thursday NBA matchups, including the critical Game 6 clash between the New York Knicks and the Atlanta Hawks, but you can confidently use this bonus to handicap any NBA game taking place this week or later in this round of the playoffs.

Claim $20 Bonus with the Polymarket Promo Code WTOP

Polymarket Promo Code WTOP New User Offer $20 Bonus Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in the US Date Last Verified April 30, 2026

Details of the New-User Bonus

This exclusive Polymarket promo code gives new customers a real chance to chase bigger payouts without risking their entire bankroll. Once you claim this offer ahead of today’s critical NBA slate, you’ll secure a $20 sign-up bonus perfect for tonight’s heavily anticipated postseason showdown between the Knicks and Hawks at State Farm Arena.

To successfully unlock the $20 bonus, eligible new users simply need to register and make a first-time deposit of at least $20. Keep in mind, this promotion is strictly reserved for sports fans who are 18+ and physically located in an eligible state. Get those funds locked in so we can start breaking down the board before the ESPN national broadcast tips off in Atlanta.

Using the Bonus for Today’s NBA Slate

Matchup Moneyline Probability New York Knicks @ Atlanta Hawks NYK / ATL NYK 56.4% / ATL 43.6% Boston Celtics @ Philadelphia 76ers BOS / PHI BOS 67.6% / PHI 32.4% Denver Nuggets @ Minnesota Timberwolves DEN / MIN DEN 68.3% / MIN 31.7%

I always look at the extremes when I’m scanning the morning line. If you decide to trade your $20 bonus on the heaviest favorite on the board—the Denver Nuggets, who are fighting to stay alive—a winning ticket would net you a solid profit of $8.03.

On the flip side, there’s nothing better than hitting big on an underdog; risking that same $20 on the heaviest underdog, the Minnesota Timberwolves, would return a substantial $40.40 in profit if they manage to defend their home court and close out the series.

When we dive into the stats from the previous playoff games in each series to find our best bets, it’s easy to see why the road teams are favored tonight. In the New York and Atlanta series, the Knicks boast a massive efficiency and rebounding advantage over the last five games, carrying a 10.4 Net Rate and a 55.2% Total Rebound Percentage.

The Hawks trail far behind with a -10.4 Net Rate and a 44.8% REB%. The numbers are just as striking for the Boston Celtics (7.2 Net Rate, 54.8% REB%), who severely outclass the Philadelphia 76ers (-7.2 Net Rate, 45.2% REB%) in those exact same statistical categories, showcasing precisely why Boston holds such a high win probability tonight.

Polymarket Promo Code: Steps to Register

Unlocking your $20 sign-up bonus is a straightforward process. Just follow these simple steps to ensure your account is ready before the games:

Register an Account: Create and register your new account here by entering your standard personal information. Verify Your Identity: Submit the necessary proof of identification to securely verify your player profile. Enter the Polymarket Promo Code: When prompted during sign-up, be sure to enter the exclusive promo code WTOP. Make a Deposit: Complete the process by making a first-time deposit of at least $20 to fully activate the offer.

Once your initial deposit clears, your welcome bonus will be ready to roll.