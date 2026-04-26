Polymarket Promo Code WTOP: Get $20 Sign-Up Bonus for NBA Playoffs + MLB (April 26)

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services We’ve got a massive Sunday in the NBA lined up, and there’s no better way to get in on the action than with the Polymarket promo code WTOP. New customers who sign up here can score a nice pay day by claiming a $20 sign-up bonus right after making an initial deposit of at least $20.

Whether you want to back the Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers tonight or handicap any other NBA games scheduled throughout this week and the current round of the playoffs, this welcome offer is your key to building a bigger bankroll right out of the gate.

Claim $20 Bonus with the Polymarket Promo Code WTOP

Polymarket Promo Code WTOP New User Offer $20 Bonus Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in the US Date Last Verified April 26, 2026

Start with a $20 Deposit

If you are looking to get a real piece of today’s NBA slate, this promotion is strictly available for new Polymarket customers. To claim your reward ahead of tonight’s tip-off, all you need to do is create your account and make an initial deposit of at least $20. Once that qualifying deposit clears, it will automatically unlock your $20 sign-up bonus.

This extra $20 bonus is the perfect tool for our betting strategy tonight. Remember, we’re in this together, and starting off with house money gives you a real chance to chase those bigger payouts. Just make sure you are 18+ and physically located in an eligible Polymarket state to grab this offer before the Celtics and 76ers hit the hardwood.

Buy Trades During Celtics-76ers, Lakers-Rockets

Matchup Moneyline Probability Boston Celtics @ Philadelphia 76ers Celtics / 76ers BOS 71.1% / PHI 28.9% Los Angeles Lakers @ Houston Rockets Rockets / Lakers HOU 62.7% / LAL 37.3%

If you want to use your $20 bonus to back the heaviest favorite on the slate, a winning ticket on the Boston Celtics would yield a $6.97 profit. On the flip side, I always love looking for a lucrative payout—if you trade that same $20 on the heaviest underdog, the Philadelphia 76ers, a victory would return a sweet $46.20 in profit. In addition to individual games, customers can make trades on teams to win the Finals.

How to Apply the Polymarket Promo Code

Securing your $20 bonus is a simple, straightforward process, and there is nothing better than getting set up before the action starts. Follow this step-by-step guide to activate your welcome offer:

Create an Account: Register here by entering your standard personal information, including your name, email address, and date of birth. Verify Your Identity: You must provide valid proof of identification to verify your new account and keep the platform secure. It will ask for your name, email, date of birth, etc. Enter the Promo Code: When prompted during registration, make sure to enter the Polymarket promo code WTOP to officially opt into the new user promotion. Make a Qualifying Deposit: Link your payment method and make a first-time deposit of at least $20.

Once your initial deposit clears, Polymarket will activate the offer and credit the $20 sign-up bonus to your account. With your bonus funds successfully unlocked, you will be locked, loaded, and ready to trade.