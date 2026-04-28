Polymarket Promo Code WTOP: Get $20 New-User Bonus for NBA Playoffs (April 28)

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services If you’re looking for a nice pay day on the hardwood tonight, using the Polymarket promo code WTOP is the perfect place to start. New customers can sign up here to claim a $20 bonus after making an initial deposit of at least $20.

We’ve got a massive Tuesday in the NBA ahead of us, highlighted by the Boston Celtics looking to deliver a closeout win against the Philadelphia 76ers at TD Garden. Whether you are handicapping tonight’s Game 5 thrillers or looking ahead to the rest of the matchups this week, this welcome offer gets you right in the trenches with a real chance to profit during this round of the playoffs.

Polymarket Promo Code WTOP Delivers $20 Bonus

Getting started is simple, and there is nothing better than playing with house money. Review the table below for everything you need to claim your Polymarket welcome offer.

Polymarket Promo Code WTOP New User Offer $20 Bonus Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in the US Date Last Verified April 28, 2026

Start with a $20 Deposit

For new customers eager to lock in their predictions on today’s NBA postseason slate, this offer is a real game-changer. The latest Polymarket promo code unlocks a cool $20 sign-up bonus. With the Philadelphia 76ers heading back to Boston down 3-1 to face a red-hot Celtics squad tonight, there is no better time to claim this edge. Whether you’re backing the hometown Celtics or banking on Joel Embiid to spark a massive road upset on ESPN, this promotion gives you extra firepower to chase bigger payouts.

To secure this welcome offer, simply create your account and make an initial deposit of at least $20. Once that clears, your $20 bonus automatically unlocks.

Make Trades on Tuesday Night NBA Games

Matchup Probability Philadelphia 76ers @ Boston Celtics 18.75% / 81.25% Atlanta Hawks @ New York Knicks 30.56% / 69.44% Portland Trail Blazers @ San Antonio Spurs 16.33% / 83.67%

Putting your $20 bonus to work on today’s slate offers vastly different payouts depending on your strategy. If you back the heaviest favorite on the board—the San Antonio Spurs at an 83.67% probability—a winning prediction nets you a modest $2.96 in profit. On the flip side, taking a swing on the heaviest underdog, the Portland Trail Blazers (16.33%), yields a massive $97.60 in profit if they can pull off the upset.

When deciding where to place your predictions, standard handicapping points heavily toward the home teams looking to close out their series tonight. Based on the previous playoff games in each series, Boston is a dominant force. The Celtics boast a stellar 14.0 Net Rate and are dominating the glass with 55.9% of all available rebounds. Meanwhile, the 76ers are struggling to find answers, posting a -14.0 Net Rate and securing just 44.1% of rebounds.

San Antonio commands a similar statistical edge. The Spurs carry a strong 10.8 Net Rate and a 52.2% total rebound percentage over the course of the series, while the Trail Blazers lag behind at a -10.8 Net Rate and a 47.8% rebound percentage, making Portland a highly risky wager despite the lucrative payout potential.

How to Register with the Polymarket Promo Code

With the Philadelphia 76ers and Boston Celtics preparing for their April 28 postseason clash on ESPN, getting your account set up is quick and easy.

Register Your Account: Create a new account here by providing standard personal information. Verify Your Identity: Submit the necessary proof of identification to securely verify your account. Apply the Promo Code: Enter the Polymarket promo code WTOP when prompted during the registration process. Fund Your Account: Make a first-time deposit of at least $20 to fully activate the offer.

Once your initial $20 deposit clears, your bonus will automatically unlock, giving you extra funds to lock in your predictions for the NBA postseason.