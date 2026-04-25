Polymarket Promo Code WTOP: Get $20 Bonus for Pistons-Magic, NBA, NHL Playoffs

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services If you are a basketball fan looking to step up your betting game and score a nice pay day, there is nothing better than getting started with the Polymarket promo code WTOP. We all know the playoffs are where the real action happens, and right now, new customers can get a $20 sign-up bonus here after making an initial deposit of at least $20.

Whether you want to back a prediction for this afternoon’s showdown between the Oklahoma City Thunder and Phoenix Suns, or play the angles on any other NBA games during this round of the playoffs, this welcome offer ensures you have extra capital ready for tip-off.

Polymarket Promo Code WTOP: Deposit $20, Get $20 Bonus

Getting your account set up ahead of today’s matchups is incredibly easy. By using our exclusive code, we can double our starting bankroll right out of the gate. Here is a quick look at the offer:

Polymarket Promo Code WTOP New User Offer $20 Bonus Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in the US Date Last Verified April 25, 2026

Details for the Welcome Offer

To take advantage of this exciting welcome promo and give yourself a real chance at a bigger payout, you must be among the new Polymarket customers registering for an account today. Once you sign up and make a qualifying initial deposit of at least $20, you will successfully unlock a $20 sign-up bonus. This extra capital provides the perfect opportunity to dive into today’s NBA slate, especially the highly anticipated clash between the Thunder and the Suns.

Before claiming your $20 sign-up bonus to use on this nationally broadcasted playoff game, there are a few basic ground rules to keep in mind. Players must be 18+ and physically located in an eligible state to participate. Once those boxes are checked and your qualifying $20 deposit is processed, your bonus funds will be completely unlocked and ready to deploy.

Make Trades Before and During NBA Playoff Games

Matchup Probability Oklahoma City Thunder @ Phoenix Suns OKC 78.4% / PHX 21.6% Detroit Pistons @ Orlando Magic DET 56.7% / ORL 43.3% New York Knicks @ Atlanta Hawks NYK 54.2% / ATL 45.8% Denver Nuggets @ Minnesota Timberwolves DEN 53.3% / MIN 46.7%

If you apply your $20 sign-up bonus to the heaviest favorite on the board—the Oklahoma City Thunder (78.4% probability)—a winning prediction would net $4.46 in profit. On the flip side, backing the heaviest underdog, the Phoenix Suns (21.6%), with that same $20 would yield a substantial $68.80 in profit if they manage to pull off the home upset.

When I am handicapping these matchups, I always look at the stats from the previous playoff games in each series to find where the value lies. The Thunder, who currently lead their series 2-0, look like a formidable bet against the Suns, boasting a completely dominant 27.7 Net Rate while securing 51.4% of all available rebounds.

Meanwhile, Phoenix has struggled immensely, carrying a -27.7 Net Rate and dealing with off-court frustrations. Another spot where we have a great angle is the Nuggets visiting the Timberwolves. Minnesota presents strong underlying metrics at home with a positive 5.4 Net Rate and an impressive 52.7% rebound rate, whereas the Nuggets have lagged behind with a -5.4 Net Rate and just a 47.3% share of the glass.

Signing Up with the Polymarket Promo Code

I know stepping into new betting platforms can sometimes feel intimidating, but getting started on Polymarket is a straightforward process. Let’s walk through exactly how we do it so you can secure your bonus funds before the opening tip:

Create an Account: Begin the registration process here. You will be asked to provide standard personal information, such as your name, email address, and date of birth. Verify Your Identity: To maintain a safe and secure platform, you will need to provide valid proof of identification to verify your newly created account. Apply the Polymarket Promo Code: During the sign-up sequence, make sure to enter the exclusive promo code WTOP to ensure the bonus is attached to your profile. Make a Qualifying Deposit: To finalize the activation, navigate to the cashier and make a first-time deposit of at least $20.

As soon as your initial $20 deposit is processed, your $20 sign-up bonus will be fully activated and credited to your account. With your bankroll built, you are officially ready to handicap the board and back your predictions for today’s NBA playoff action.