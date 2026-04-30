Polymarket Promo Code WTOP: Get $20 Bonus for NBA Playoffs, NHL, MLB Trades

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Before a three pack of NBA Game 6s tonight, NBA fans can claim an exclusive Polymarket promo code WTOP to elevate their NBA Postseason experience.







The purpose of this article is to clearly explain how new Polymarket customers can take advantage of this welcome offer ahead of the NBA game today, unlocking a $20 sign-up bonus after making an initial deposit of at least $20. This bonus can be used immediately to trade on tonight’s pivotal Game 6 matchup in Philly, as well as for any other NBA game this week or throughout this round of the playoffs.

Polymarket Promo Code WTOP for NBA, Rockets-Lakers Bonus Tonight

✅Promo Code Required: You must enter the promo code WTOP during the registration process to qualify for the bonus.

You must enter the promo code during the registration process to qualify for the bonus. ✅ New Customers Only: This promotion is exclusively available to first-time Polymarket users who have never previously held an account.

This promotion is exclusively available to first-time Polymarket users who have never previously held an account. ✅ Minimum Deposit of $20: A qualifying initial deposit of at least $20 is required to activate and unlock the $20 sign-up bonus.

A qualifying initial deposit of at least $20 is required to activate and unlock the $20 sign-up bonus. ✅ Bonus Amount: Upon meeting the deposit requirement, you will receive a $20 sign-up bonus credited to your account.

Upon meeting the deposit requirement, you will receive a credited to your account. ✅ Age Requirement: All participants must be 18 years of age or older to register and claim this offer.

All participants must be to register and claim this offer. ✅ Location Eligibility: You must be physically present within an eligible Polymarket state in the United States at the time of registration and participation.

You must be at the time of registration and participation. ✅ Identity Verification: Valid proof of identification is required to verify your account before the bonus can be used.

Valid proof of identification is required to verify your account before the bonus can be used. ✅ One Bonus Per Customer: The $20 sign-up bonus is limited to one per new customer and cannot be combined with other promotional offers.

The $20 sign-up bonus is limited to one per new customer and cannot be combined with other promotional offers. ✅ Bonus Usage: The $20 bonus can be used to trade on any NBA playoff market tonight

The $20 bonus can be used to trade on any NBA playoff market tonight ✅Date Last Verified: April 30th, 2026

As the Los Angeles Lakers and Houston Rockets gear up for their 2026 Postseason clash, new Polymarket customers have a unique opportunity to boost their portfolios. By utilizing the current promotion, first-time users can secure a $20 sign-up bonus to use on tonight’s highly anticipated matchup. Whether you are backing the veteran Lakers to close out the series or predicting another big performance from the resilient, youth-driven Rockets, this welcome offer provides extra funds to engage with the action.

To successfully unlock this $20 bonus, you simply need to create your account and make an initial deposit of at least $20. Please note that this promotion is strictly reserved for new Polymarket customers who have not previously registered. Additionally, to claim the reward and participate in the NBA playoff markets, all users must be 18+ and physically located in an eligible Polymarket state.

Use Polymarket NBA Bonus Today on Rockets vs. Lakers

Team Probability Los Angeles Lakers 61.74% Houston Rockets 38.26%

To find the smartest prediction, it goes without saying that we must look beyond the surface. Los Angeles has been much more efficient overall in this playoff series so far, posting a positive Net Rate of 2.4. This makes sense, as they lead the series three games to one.

However, the Rockets excel at controlling the boards, securing 52.5% of available rebounds (Tot REB%) to give them a distinct rebounding edge over the Lakers. Factor in critical rotational elements—like the Lakers missing Luka Dončić and leaning heavily on LeBron James, while the Rockets surge on the youthful energy of Alperen Şengün despite Kevin Durant remaining sidelined.

How to Sign Up With the Polymarket Promo Code WTOP

Ready to get in on the action before the Los Angeles Lakers and Houston Rockets tip off at 10:00 PM ET? Claiming your welcome bonus is a straightforward process. Follow these simple steps to ensure your account is funded and ready for tonight’s 2026 Postseason matchup:

Download the App: Navigate to your mobile device’s app store and download the official Polymarket app. Create Your Account: Register for a new account by providing standard personal information, such as your name, email address, and date of birth. Verify Your Identity: Submit the required proof of identification to securely verify and protect your new account. Enter the Promo Code: During the registration process, make sure to enter the promo code WTOP to officially opt into the welcome offer. Make a Deposit: Complete the activation process by making a first-time deposit of at least $20.

Once your initial deposit clears, your $20 bonus will be activated and ready to use. You can immediately navigate to the NBA playoff markets to lock in your predictions before the action begins.