Polymarket Promo Code WTOP: Get $20 Bonus for NBA Playoffs, MLB Games (April 22)

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services There is nothing better than the thrill of postseason basketball, and if you are looking to get off the sidelines, using the Polymarket promo code WTOP is your best bet today. New customers can sign up here to claim a $20 bonus after making an initial deposit of at least $20.

Whether you are looking to back Paolo Banchero and the Orlando Magic in their April 22 playoff clash against the Detroit Pistons, fade the Phoenix Suns against the Oklahoma City Thunder, or trade on any other NBA game scheduled this week, this welcome offer is the perfect way to build a winning strategy.

Polymarket Promo Code WTOP Supplies $20 Bonus

Polymarket Promo Code WTOP New User Offer $20 Bonus Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in the US Date Last Verified April 22, 2026

Explaining the Welcome Offer

Let’s break down exactly what this offer entails. Exclusive to new Polymarket customers, this promotion hands you a $20 sign-up bonus to kick off your NBA postseason predictions. I love using house money to chase a nice pay day, and once you make an initial deposit of at least $20, that bonus is instantly unlocked and ready to deploy on today’s NBA slate.

Whether you are backing the hometown Pistons to bounce back in front of a packed house at Little Caesars Arena or riding the momentum of the visiting Magic, you just need to meet a few basic requirements. To qualify, you must be a first-time user, 18+ years old, and physically located in an eligible Polymarket state to participate.

Trade Before and During NBA Action

Matchup Moneyline Probability Orlando Magic at Detroit Pistons ORL +310 / DET -397 ORL 23.39% / DET 76.61% Phoenix Suns at Oklahoma City Thunder PHX +1100 / OKC -2273 PHX 8.00% / OKC 92.00%

Putting your $20 sign-up bonus into action can yield wildly different payouts depending on your risk tolerance. If we’re chasing a massive payout and trade our $20 on today’s heaviest moneyline underdog, the Phoenix Suns (+1100), a shocking win would net a massive $220.00 in pure profit. Conversely, if you prefer the safest bet on the board and back the heavy chalk, the Oklahoma City Thunder (-2273), a winning $20 wager yields just $0.88.

Looking Ahead: NBA Futures Predictions

If you want to move beyond single-game moneylines, there is real value in exploring NBA futures. Instead of sweating out tonight’s matchups, we can place a longer-term trade on who will win the NBA Finals. For example, after watching the defending champion Thunder turn the lights out on Phoenix, you can use your Polymarket account to make predictions on OKC—or a dark horse—to win the NBA Finals.

Futures trading is a fantastic strategy to stay invested throughout the entire postseason, giving you a real chance at a huge payout if you can successfully predict the eventual champion early in the playoffs.

Guide for Using the Polymarket Promo Code

Ready to get in the trenches before tip-off? Claiming your $20 bonus is incredibly straightforward. Follow these simple steps to activate the offer before the Magic and Pistons take the floor on ESPN:

Register Your Account: Create your new account here by supplying standard personal information. You will also be required to provide proof of identification to verify your eligibility and secure your account.

Create your new account here by supplying standard personal information. You will also be required to provide proof of identification to verify your eligibility and secure your account. Enter the Promo Code: During the sign-up process, be sure to enter the Polymarket promo code WTOP to formally opt into the promotion.

During the sign-up process, be sure to enter the Polymarket promo code to formally opt into the promotion. Make a Qualifying Deposit: Complete the activation by making a first-time deposit of at least $20 into your newly created account.

Once that initial deposit clears, your account is locked and loaded.