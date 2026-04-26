Polymarket Promo Code WTOP: Get $20 Bonus for Lakers-Rockets, NBA Playoffs

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By activating the Polymarket promo code WTOP, new customers can take advantage of an exclusive welcome offer to get a $20 sign-up bonus after making an initial deposit of at least $20.







It is never too early to look ahead at the market, and this Sunday slate provides the perfect opportunity to lock in your predictions before the four game NBA playoff slate Sunday. Once your account is funded and the bonus is secured, you can use these funds to execute calculated trades on today’s matchups, as well as any other NBA game this week throughout this current round of the playoffs.

Polymarket Promo Code WTOP for $20 Bonus

Polymarket Promo Code WTOP New Polymarket User Offer $20 sign-up bonus Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in the US Date Last Verified April 26th, 2026

Polymarket Welcome Offer Overview

This Polymarket promo code provides a high-value opportunity for new Polymarket customers looking to build their portfolios during today’s NBA postseason slate. As the Cleveland Cavaliers prepare to face off against the Toronto Raptors on the road, eligible fans can claim a guaranteed $20 sign-up bonus to use on the matchup. Whether you are taking a position on the Cavaliers bouncing back from a Game 3 loss or the Raptors riding their newfound momentum to tie the series, this welcome offer gives you an analytical edge for the 1:00 PM EDT clash.

Unlocking this promotion is a simple process. The $20 bonus is officially secured after the user has made an initial deposit of at least $20 into their new account. It goes without saying that this offer is strictly reserved for new Polymarket customers only. Additionally, all participants must be 18+ and physically present in an eligible Polymarket state to claim the bonus and execute their trades for today’s games.

Use Polymarket NBA Bonus Today

Matchup Probability Cleveland Cavaliers @ Toronto Raptors CLE 59.7% / TOR 40.3% San Antonio Spurs @ Portland Trail Blazers SAS 64.5% / POR 35.5% Boston Celtics @ Philadelphia 76ers BOS 71.1% / PHI 28.9% Los Angeles Lakers @ Houston Rockets HOU 62.7% / LAL 37.3%

We put a lot of stock in the underlying metrics, and looking closely at that 7:00 PM EDT Celtics-76ers clash, the statistics suggest Boston is the much safer position. The Celtics enter with a stellar 9.4 Net Rating for the Postseason, dominating the glass by securing 53.7% of all available rebounds through three games against the Sixers.

In today’s earlier 1:00 PM EDT contest between Cleveland and Toronto, the numbers project a much tighter affair with hidden value. The Raptors possess a marginal Net Rating advantage, but the Cavaliers have proven to be the superior team on the boards, pulling down 51.4% of total rebounds compared to Toronto’s 48.6%.

How to Activate the Polymarket Promo Code WTOP

Claiming your welcome bonus ahead of the Sunday NBA slate is a quick and straightforward process. To secure the offer before the Cavaliers and Raptors tip off at 1:00 PM EDT, follow these simple activation steps:

Download the App: Navigate to your device’s app store and download the Polymarket app. Sign Up: Open the app to create and register an account. You will need to enter standard personal information to establish your new profile. Verify Your Identity: For security and eligibility purposes, you must provide proof of identification as requested by the platform. Apply the Code: When prompted during the registration process, use promo code WTOP to ensure you are opted into the promotion. Fund Your Account: To officially activate the offer, make a first-time deposit of at least $20 into your account.

Once these steps are fully completed and your initial deposit is processed, your account will be ready to go with your $20 bonus. As for an Official Prediction to start your trading journey: we see serious value in backing the Cavaliers (59.7% probability) to lean on their rebounding advantage and bounce back on the road to take a 3-1 series lead. Lock in your predictions, look for market inefficiencies, and capitalize on today’s slate.