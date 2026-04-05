Polymarket Promo Code WTOP: Get $20 Bonus for Easter MLB, NBA Trades

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All new users who redeem the Polymarket promo code WTOP and who make a $20 deposit will receive a $20 sign up bonus. Sign up on your mobile device to skip the waitlest to begin trading on the platform.







By simply registering and making an initial deposit of at least $20, you receive a $20 sign-up bonus to use on any NBA and MLB game today, including the Cubs vs. Guardians and Padres vs. Red Sox games.

Polymarket Promo Code WTOP for MLB, NBA Bonus Sunday

✅ Promo Code: WTOP

WTOP ✅ Bonus Amount: $20 sign-up bonus

$20 sign-up bonus ✅ Minimum Deposit: $20

$20 ✅ Eligibility: New Polymarket customers only

New Polymarket customers only ✅ Age Requirement: Must be 18+

Must be 18+ ✅ Location Requirement: Must be physically present in the US

Must be physically present in the US ✅ Bonus Activation: Instantly credited after qualifying deposit

Instantly credited after qualifying deposit ✅ Date Last Verified: April 5th, 2026

Exclusively available for new Polymarket customers, this promotion offers an exciting way to dive into today’s MLB slate. By registering a new account and making an initial deposit of at least $20, you will unlock a guaranteed $20 sign-up bonus to use on the platform. Whether you are backing Edward Cabrera and the Chicago Cubs on the road, or looking to trade on the matchup between the San Diego Padres and Boston Red Sox, this extra capital gives you the perfect head start.

To qualify for this promotion, users must be 18+ and physically located in an eligible Polymarket state. The $20 bonus is unlocked as soon as your qualifying first-time deposit clears, ensuring your funds are ready ahead of the afternoon’s non-conference action. With the Guardians hosting the Cubs at 1:10 PM ET and the Red Sox welcoming the Padres shortly after at 1:35 PM ET, setting up your account today lets you maximize your trading opportunities on the diamond.

Use Polymarket MLB Bonus Today

Matchup Probability Chicago Cubs @ Cleveland Guardians CHC 51.2% / CLE 48.8% San Diego Padres @ Boston Red Sox SDP 41.8% / BOS 58.2%

When breaking down the Cubs and Guardians to find the best value, Chicago’s offensive efficiency stands out. The Cubs boast a .315 on-base percentage and have driven in 29 runs in just 225 at-bats. Cleveland has struggled slightly more to get runners on, posting a .287 OBP with 24 RBIs over a larger sample of 256 at-bats.

On the mound, we put a lot of stock in pitching depth, especially with Cubs starter Cade Horton heading to the IL with forearm discomfort. However, Chicago’s Edward Cabrera recently showcased elite swing-and-miss stuff, helping stabilize a rotation that sports a brilliant 1.02 WHIP. While Cleveland counters with a staff that strikes out batters at an elite 10.67 K/9 clip—and boasts a red-hot offense sparked by rookie Chase DeLauter—Chicago’s superior on-base skills provide a strong statistical foundation to justify their implied probability.

How to Redeem the Polymarket Promo Code WTOP Today

Whether you are looking to back the Chicago Cubs or waiting to jump on the San Diego Padres and Boston Red Sox matchup, getting started is quick and easy. To claim your bonus and begin trading on today’s MLB slate, follow these straightforward activation steps:

Download the App: Navigate to your device’s app store and download the official Polymarket app. Create Your Account: Register for a new account by providing your standard personal information. Verify Your Identity: Submit a valid proof of identification to secure and verify your new profile. Enter the Promo Code: During the registration process, make sure to input the promo code WTOP to qualify for the exclusive offer. Make a Qualifying Deposit: Fund your account with a first-time deposit of at least $20 to fully activate the promo.

Once your initial deposit clears, your offer will be activated and you will be ready to trade on the day’s upcoming games.