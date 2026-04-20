Polymarket Promo Code WTOP: Claim $20 Trading Bonus for MLB, NHL, NBA Playoffs

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services If you’re looking to build your bankroll, there’s nothing better than a clean, straightforward welcome offer to get you started. By signing up here with the Polymarket promo code WTOP, new customers can lock in a $20 sign-up bonus immediately after making an initial deposit of at least $20.

I’m placing my trades on tonight’s Monday MLB matchups, but the beauty of this offer is its flexibility—you can use your bonus funds to navigate the NBA or NHL playoff action.

Polymarket Promo Code WTOP Releases $20 Bonus

Polymarket Promo Code WTOP New User Offer $20 Bonus Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in the US Date Last Verified April 20, 2026

Explaining the Welcome Offer

New Polymarket customers can easily claim this $20 sign-up bonus to tackle today’s fantastic MLB slate. Once you’ve created your account and made that initial deposit of at least $20, your funds are unlocked and ready to go.

Whether you’re handicapping an early evening clash or waiting for the late-night West Coast games, this boosted bankroll gives you a real chance to chase a nice pay day. Just remember, this specific promotion is reserved exclusively for new Polymarket customers who are 18 or older and physically located in an eligible state.

Trade on MLB Games

Matchup Probability HOU @ CLE HOU 48.8% / CLE 51.2% CIN @ TB CIN 47.6% / TB 52.4% PHI @ CHC PHI 49.3% / CHC 50.7% LAD @ COL LAD 69.7% / COL 30.3% TOR @ LAA TOR 53.0% / LAA 47.0%

If we take our $20 trade and back the heaviest favorite on the board—the Los Angeles Dodgers—we’re looking at a modest $7.49 in profit. On the flip side, if you’re hunting for a bigger payout and take a swing on the heavily underdog Colorado Rockies, a $20 stake would return a handsome $43.20 profit if they pull off the upset. Keep in mind you can sell and buy contracts as the action unfolds.

Take Your Bankroll to the NBA and NHL Playoffs

While I absolutely love using this bonus on the diamond, we aren’t limited to just baseball. The sports calendar is packed right now, meaning your $20 bonus can also be used to trade on other high-stakes sports action.

Whether you’re predicting series winners, exact game outcomes, or other exotic playoff markets, this promo gives us the ultimate flexibility to spread our bankroll across all the major postseason hardwood and ice matchups.

Sign Up Today with the Polymarket Promo Code

Getting in on the action and claiming your offer is incredibly straightforward. If you’re ready to start trading with me, follow these exact steps to activate your Polymarket account:

Register Your Account: Create a new account here by providing your standard personal information. Verify Your Identity: Submit valid proof of identification to secure and authenticate your profile. Apply the Promo Code: Be sure to enter the Polymarket promo code WTOP during the registration process to lock in your exclusive offer. Fund Your Account: Make a first-time deposit of at least $20 to fully activate the promotion.

Once your initial $20 deposit is successfully processed, your Polymarket account will be juiced up and ready to deploy on any of today’s exciting matchups.