Polymarket Promo Code WTOP: Claim $20 Prediction Bonus for NBA Playoffs, Futures Markets

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services The NBA postseason is heating up this Thursday evening, with the Atlanta Hawks hosting the New York Knicks in Game 3. If you’re ready to get some skin in the game, new customers can take advantage of a lucrative welcome offer right before tip-off. By signing up here with the Polymarket promo code WTOP, you will get a $20 sign-up bonus after making an initial deposit of at least $20.

There is nothing quite like making trades with a little extra capital in your pocket, and this sign-up bonus provides the perfect opportunity to lock in your predictions for tonight’s playoff matchup. Plus, you can use these funds to trade on any crucial NBA games taking place throughout this week or the remainder of this postseason round.

Polymarket Promo Code WTOP for NBA Trades

Securing your welcome offer is a quick and straightforward process. You can easily claim this reward to bolster your account ahead of the opening tip.

By creating your account and making an initial deposit of at least $20, new Polymarket customers unlock a $20 sign-up bonus to deploy on tonight’s NBA postseason action. This gives us extra funds to chase a nice payday as the Hawks and Knicks break their 1-1 series tie in a highly anticipated 7:00 PM EDT showdown.

You must be 18+ and physically located in an eligible Polymarket state when registering. Once your account is active and your initial $20 minimum deposit has cleared, your bonus funds will be ready to deploy just in time for tonight’s broadcast.

NBA Game 3 Probabilities

Matchup Probability New York Knicks @ Atlanta Hawks NYK 50.8% / ATL 49.2% Cleveland Cavaliers @ Toronto Raptors CLE 58.2% / TOR 41.8% Denver Nuggets @ Minnesota Timberwolves DEN 54.8% / MIN 45.2%

Because Polymarket is built on event probabilities rather than traditional sportsbook odds, trading feels a bit more strategic. By applying your $20 welcome bonus on the board’s heaviest favorite, the Cleveland Cavaliers (58.2%), a winning prediction would generate $12.90 in profit for a total payout of $32.90.

Alternatively, if we want to swing for the fences and risk that $20 on the heaviest underdog, the Toronto Raptors (41.8%), an upset victory on their home court would return $25.80 in profit, securing a $45.80 total payout.

Trade on NBA Futures with Polymarket

If you are looking to build a longer-term strategy beyond today’s daily matchups, Polymarket also allows you to make trades on NBA futures. Instead of just predicting who wins tonight, we can use our accounts to forecast broader outcomes, like which team will ultimately hoist the championship trophy at the end of the playoffs.

Because futures probabilities shift constantly based on series momentum and injuries, savvy punters can buy shares on title contenders when their percentage dips, positioning themselves for a massive potential payout if that team goes all the way.

How to Use the Polymarket Promo Code

Getting ready for tonight’s Eastern Conference clash between the Atlanta Hawks and New York Knicks is quick and easy. Follow these simple steps to claim your $20 sign-up bonus before tip-off:

Register: Begin the registration process here by entering your standard personal information. Verify Your Identity: Provide the required proof of identification to safely secure and authenticate your new account. Enter the Promo Code: When prompted during sign-up, input the Polymarket promo code WTOP to ensure you are eligible for the exclusive welcome reward. Make a First-Time Deposit: Complete the activation process by making a first-time deposit of at least $20.

Once your deposit clears, your bonus funds will automatically be credited to your account. We’ll then be fully equipped to lock in our predictions for the NBA postseason.