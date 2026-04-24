Polymarket Promo Code WTOP: Claim $20 New User Bonus for NBA Playoffs, MLB Trades

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services We have a fantastic slate of NBA action tonight, and there is nothing better than a nice pay day to kick off the weekend. By registering here with the Polymarket promo code WTOP, new customers can get a $20 sign-up bonus after making an initial deposit of at least $20.

Whether you want to put these extra funds to work handicapping tonight’s scheduled clash between the Philadelphia 76ers and the Boston Celtics or any other NBA game this weekend during this electric round of the playoffs, this welcome offer is exactly what we need to build our bankroll ahead of the action.

Polymarket Promo Code WTOP Supplies $20 Bonus

Polymarket Promo Code WTOP New User Offer $20 Bonus Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in the US Date Last Verified April 23, 2026

I always love finding an edge in the market, and taking advantage of house money is step one. This welcome promotion is exclusively available to new Polymarket customers looking to build a more sophisticated prediction portfolio. To qualify, users must be 18+ and physically located within an eligible state.

Claiming your reward is completely straightforward: once your account is registered, you simply make an initial deposit of at least $20. Fulfilling that minimum deposit requirement automatically unlocks your $20 sign-up bonus, instantly juicing your starting capital so we can chase bigger payouts together.

This accessible offer hits at the absolute perfect time for basketball junkies tracking the NBA postseason. With your $20 bonus unlocked, you will have extra funds to tackle today’s NBA slate, highlighted by that highly anticipated showdown between the visiting Boston Celtics and the hometown Philadelphia 76ers. Whether you are backing Philly’s momentum after stealing Game 2 or predicting a strong bounce-back showing from the Celtics, this welcome promotion provides us with a real chance to maximize our returns tonight.

Probabilities for the NBA Games on Friday

Matchup Moneyline Probability Boston Celtics @ Philadelphia 76ers BOS / PHI BOS 71.8% / PHI 28.2% Los Angeles Lakers @ Houston Rockets HOU / LAL HOU 76.8% / LAL 23.2% San Antonio Spurs @ Portland Trail Blazers SAS / POR SAS 54.4% / POR 45.6%

Let’s talk strategy. Putting your $20 promo to work on today’s moneylines offers vastly different returns depending on how much risk we want to take on. If you play it safe and back the heaviest favorite on the slate, the Houston Rockets, a successful $20 prediction would yield a modest $4.98 in profit.

But if you’re like me and love hunting for serious value, deploying those funds on the biggest underdog—the Los Angeles Lakers—would return a massive $62.60 in pure profit if they manage to pull off another road upset. Keep in mind that you’ll be able to buy and sell contracts as the games unfold.

How to Activate Your Polymarket Promo Code

Unlocking your $20 sign-up bonus is a quick and seamless process. To ensure our bankrolls are loaded and ready for Friday, follow my step-by-step guide:

Register Your Account: Create and register a new account here by entering your standard personal information. Verify Your Identity: Provide the necessary proof of identification to secure your account and confirm you are eligible. Apply the Code: Don’t forget this crucial step—be sure to enter the Polymarket promo code WTOP when registering your profile. Fund Your Wallet: Make a first-time deposit of at least $20 to officially activate the offer.

Once that qualifying initial deposit clears, your bonus will automatically be applied to your account.