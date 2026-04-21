Polymarket Promo Code WTOP: Claim $20 Bonus for NBA Playoffs, Sports Predictions

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Basketball fans, it’s time to gear up for an unbelievable Tuesday in the NBA postseason. If you’re looking for a real chance to build your bankroll, the Polymarket promo code WTOP is the absolute best way to get started. By signing up here with this welcome offer, new customers get a $20 sign-up bonus after making an initial deposit of at least $20.

Whether you’re handicapping LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers hosting the Houston Rockets at Crypto.com Arena tonight, or locking in a trade on any other NBA game this week during this wild first round of the playoffs, this extra ammunition is exactly what we need for a nice payday.

Polymarket Promo Code WTOP Supplies $20 Bonus

Polymarket Promo Code WTOP New User Offer $20 Bonus Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in the US Date Last Verified April 21, 2026

How to Claim the $20 Bonus

Taking advantage of this exclusive promotion is a straightforward process for new Polymarket customers. To unlock your $20 sign-up bonus, simply create your first account and make an initial deposit of at least $20. Once your account is successfully funded, the $20 bonus will automatically drop into your balance. We can immediately use this extra trading power as the Los Angeles Lakers and Houston Rockets highlight the April 21 NBA slate.

Just keep in mind the standard eligibility requirements: users must be 18+ and physically located in an eligible Polymarket state to participate. After claiming your welcome bonus, you can jump straight into the 07:30 p.m. PDT tip-off at Crypto.com Arena or explore other exciting markets across the NBA playoffs.

Take the Action to the Ice and the Diamond

While Tuesday’s NBA slate is where my primary focus is tonight, there is nothing better than having options. New Polymarket customers can seamlessly use this $20 sign-up bonus to trade on daily MLB matchups or intense NHL postseason action. If you spot a high-value angle on the diamond or a lock on the ice, your promotional funds are good to go.

NBA Games on Tuesday Night

Matchup Probability Houston Rockets @ Los Angeles Lakers HOU 64.1% / LAL 35.9% Portland Trail Blazers @ San Antonio Spurs SAS 83.6% / POR 16.4% Philadelphia 76ers @ Boston Celtics BOS 87.2% / PHI 12.8%

Trading your $20 welcome bonus on today’s heaviest favorite, the Boston Celtics, would net a modest $2.00 in profit given their massive 87.2% probability to win. On the flip side, we can take a calculated risk on the heaviest underdog, the Philadelphia 76ers (12.8%). If they manage to secure a shock upset on the road, that same $20 trade returns a massive $130.00 profit.

Analyzing the statistics reveals exactly why Boston is such a dominant favorite tonight after a brutal 123-91 Game 1 rout. The Celtics boast a stellar 30.1 Net Rate and a 51.8% Total Rebound Percentage, vastly outperforming Philadelphia’s dismal -30.1 Net Rate and 48.2% success rate on the glass. Boston is also an incredible 14-3 when Jayson Tatum, who dropped 25 points in Game 1, plays.

Meanwhile, the slate’s most competitive fixture presents a fascinating angle. The Lakers, fresh off a 107-98 Game 1 upset where Luke Kennard hit five threes for 27 points and LeBron nearly secured a triple-double, offer a solid betting profile with an 11.2 Net Rate compared to the Rockets’ -11.2 mark.

However, Houston could command the flow of the game through the glass, bringing a dominant 55.7% Total Rebound Percentage against Los Angeles’ 44.3%. Even with Kevin Durant questionable with a bruised right knee, betting whales are aggressively backing Houston to bounce back. Depending on which metric you value more, both sides offer unique angles for your promotional trade.

Guide for Using the Polymarket Promo Code

Ready to get in the trenches for tonight’s postseason showdowns, including Victor Wembanyama’s Spurs trying to follow up his 35-point debut with a 2-0 series lead? Securing your welcome bonus is quick and easy. Follow this step-by-step guide to activate your Polymarket offer before tip-off:

Create Your Account: Begin the registration process here by entering your standard personal information, such as your name, email address, and date of birth. Verify Your Identity: Provide valid proof of identification to securely verify your new account and meet standard eligibility requirements. Enter the Promo Code: When prompted during the sign-up process, be sure to enter the Polymarket promo code WTOP to attach the welcome offer to your profile. Fund Your Account: Make a first-time deposit of at least $20 to officially activate the offer.

Once your initial $20 deposit clears, your $20 sign-up bonus will be unlocked and ready to use on sports predictions.