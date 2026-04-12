Polymarket Promo Code WTOP: Claim $20 Bonus for Guardians-Braves, All MLB, NBA Games Sunday

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Ahead of today’s exciting MLB slate, new Polymarket customers can take advantage of an exclusive welcome offer by utilizing the latest Polymarket promo code WTOP.







By creating an account and making an initial deposit of at least $20, you will automatically get a $20 sign-up bonus added directly to your portfolio. This rewarding welcome offer provides the perfect opportunity to find market value, as your bonus funds can be used immediately to trade on today’s matchups as well as any MLB game this week.

Polymarket Promo Code WTOP for MLB Bonus

Polymarket Promo Code WTOP New Polymarket User Offer $20 sign-up bonus Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in the US Date Last Verified April 12th, 2026

For new Polymarket customers looking to maximize their value on today’s April 12 MLB slate, the platform’s latest welcome offer delivers a straightforward $20 sign-up bonus. Whether you want to take a position on the Texas Rangers battling the Los Angeles Dodgers or the Cleveland Guardians facing the Atlanta Braves, this promotional offer provides an excellent head start for diving into today’s non-conference matchups.

To successfully secure the reward, you must be a first-time user who is at least 18 years of age and physically located in an eligible Polymarket state. Once your new account is registered, simply make an initial deposit of at least $20. Your $20 sign-up bonus will immediately be unlocked and added to your balance, giving you extra funds to trade with as you follow along with every pitch on the diamond.

Use Polymarket MLB Promo Today

Matchup Probability TEX @ LAD TEX 45.8% / LAD 54.2% CLE @ ATL CLE 36.4% / ATL 63.6%

When evaluating the underlying statistics to pinpoint the better prediction, Atlanta stands out as a highly justified favorite. The Braves possess a dominant pitching staff with a 2.504 overall ERA and a pristine 1.000 WHIP, outperforming the Guardians’ 3.409 ERA. With Tanner Bibee (0-1, 3.29 ERA) looking to find consistency against a veteran Chris Sale (2-1, 3.94 ERA), the Braves maintain a clear edge. Atlanta’s lineup is hitting .258 with a .760 OPS compared to Cleveland’s sluggish .219 average.

In the other prime matchup, the Dodgers look to overpower the Rangers through an explosive offensive attack. Los Angeles boasts a phenomenal .297 team batting average and a staggering .879 OPS. However, we put a lot of stock in pitching matchups. Texas sends vintage Jacob deGrom (0-0, 3.72 ERA) to the mound for this 100-mph showdown against LA’s Roki Sasaki (0-1, 7.00 ERA). Sasaki has struggled mentally and statistically early on, making the Rangers’ 45.8% implied probability an intriguing value play, despite Texas batting just .236 as a team.

Polymarket Promo Code WTOP: How to Sign Up

Whether you are looking to trade shares on the Atlanta Braves or taking a chance on the Texas Rangers pulling off an upset, unlocking your bonus for the April 12, 2026, slate is quick and straightforward.

Follow these simple steps to claim the offer before the first pitch:

Download the App: Search for and download the Polymarket app on your preferred mobile device. Create an Account: Register for a new account by providing standard personal information (such as your name, email address, and date of birth). Verify Your Identity: Provide valid proof of identification to ensure your account meets all security and regulatory requirements. Enter the Promo Code: When prompted during the registration process, be sure to enter the promo code WTOP to attach the bonus to your profile. Fund Your Wallet: Make a first-time deposit of at least $20 in order to activate the offer.

Once your initial $20 deposit clears, your account will be fully activated and ready for action on today’s premier MLB matchups.