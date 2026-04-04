Polymarket Promo Code WTOP: Claim $20 Bonus for Final Four Predictions

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services There is nothing better than the thrill of the Final Four, and today’s Saturday in college basketball brings us two massive matchups live from Indianapolis. If you’ve been sitting on the sidelines, now is the perfect time to get in the game. By signing up here with the Polymarket promo code WTOP, new customers can claim a $20 sign-up bonus after making an initial deposit of at least $20.

I want to make sure you have the extra capital to trade shares on today’s epic national semifinal clashes or the national championship game. It’s time to step up from the basics and use this offer to chase a nice payday.

Polymarket Promo Code WTOP for NCAAB Trading Markets

Let’s break down exactly how this works so you can hit the ground running. This exclusive opportunity is strictly for new Polymarket customers. When you create your account and process an initial deposit of at least $20, you’ll unlock a $20 sign-up bonus to boost your trading portfolio. You must be 18 years of age or older and physically present in an eligible state to participate.

Having that extra $20 in your arsenal is a game-changer for today’s Final Four college basketball slate. It allows us to look beyond simple predictions and start diversifying our positions. Once your initial deposit and sign-up bonus are combined, you’ll have the flexibility to confidently back your reads on these high-stakes matchups.

Buying Contracts for the Final Four

Let’s look at today’s prediction markets to spot the best opportunities to deploy our bonus.

Matchup Probability Illinois vs UConn ILL 55.2% / CONN 44.8% Michigan vs Arizona MICH 53.1% / ARIZ 46.9%

Looking beyond the moneylines, the spread for the early Illinois vs. UConn matchup sits at Illinois -2.5 with an over/under total of 139.5. Meanwhile, the late Michigan vs. Arizona showdown is projected to be a tighter affair with a 1.5-point spread favoring Michigan and a massive total of 157.5 points.

To give you a real-world handicapping example: if you use your $20 bonus to back the heaviest favorite on the board, the Illinois Fighting Illini, a successful trade nets $14.71 in profit. Conversely, taking a shot and trading $20 on the heaviest underdog, the UConn Huskies, yields a $22.80 profit if they can pull off the upset.

When breaking down the tape, UConn boasts massive interior production from Tarris Reed Jr. alongside Alex Karaban. Illinois brings their own Cinderella firepower, leaning on Keaton Wagler and David Mirkovic, who is averaging a double-double in the NCAA Tournament.

In the nightcap, Michigan’s offense runs heavily through Yaxel Lendeborg, who posts elite numbers at 21 points and 7.25 rebounds per contest in the postseason. Arizona will counter with a balanced scoring duo of Brayden Burries and Koa Peat.

Get $20 Bonus with the Polymarket Promo Code

Securing your sign-up bonus is a quick, painless process. We want to get you off the bench and into the action, so just follow these simple steps to activate your offer and start trading on today’s Final Four matchups:

Create an Account: Click here to begin the registration process and enter your standard personal information.

Click here to begin the registration process and enter your standard personal information. Verify Identity: Submit the required proof of identification to securely verify your new profile.

Submit the required proof of identification to securely verify your new profile. Enter the Promo Code: While registering your account, be sure to enter the Polymarket promo code WTOP to ensure you are eligible for the welcome offer.

While registering your account, be sure to enter the Polymarket promo code to ensure you are eligible for the welcome offer. Make a Deposit: Head to the cashier and make a first-time deposit of at least $20 to activate the offer.

Once that qualifying initial deposit clears, your $20 bonus will automatically hit your account. You’ll be fully equipped and ready to lock in your trades on the latest NCAAM prediction markets.