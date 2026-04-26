Pogačar storms to a third straight Liège–Bastogne–Liège win

LIEGE, Belgium (AP) — Four-time Tour de France winner Tadej Pogačar continued his dominance on Sunday after becoming the first…

LIEGE, Belgium (AP) — Four-time Tour de France winner Tadej Pogačar continued his dominance on Sunday after becoming the first rider this century to earn three straight victories at the Liège–Bastogne–Liège classic cycling race.

The triumph capped an outstanding run in which Pogačar also won two other “monuments” of one-day cycling — Milan-San Remo and Tour of Flanders.

“It means a lot to win one of the biggest races in cycling again,” the 27-year-old Pogačar said. “I don’t do many races anymore, and thus don’t have many opportunities to win. That means I’m under a lot of pressure on days like today.”

The Slovenian lost to Wout van Aert at Paris-Roubaix earlier this month. The fifth and final Monument race will be the Tour of Lombardy in October.

“I’m really happy that we succeeded,” Pogačar said. “I hope we can keep going like this into the summer. We are in a good place right now. I feel good on the bike and during training, and I appreciate the time I spend with my teammates more and more every year.”

Paul Seixas, the 19-year-old French rider, was second to Pogačar on Sunday. Remco Evenepoel finished third.

“I always race to win, but we know that Pogačar has been utterly dominant these last few years, so just being able to follow him is already something.” Seixas said. “You have to take things one step at a time, without rushing.”

FDJ Suez rider Demi Vollering became the first three-time winner of the women’s race.

The Dutchwoman is one of the most decorated cyclists of her generation. She won the Tour de France in 2023.

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