Podziemski and the Warriors take on Mitchell and the Cavaliers

Cleveland Cavaliers (47-29, fourth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (36-40, 10th in the Western Conference) San Francisco;…

Cleveland Cavaliers (47-29, fourth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (36-40, 10th in the Western Conference)

San Francisco; Thursday, 10 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cavaliers -10.5; over/under is 226.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Cavaliers visit the Golden State Warriors in cross-conference play.

The Warriors have gone 21-16 at home. Golden State is second in the league averaging 15.9 made 3-pointers per game while shooting 35.7% from downtown. Moses Moody leads the team averaging 2.5 makes while shooting 40.1% from 3-point range.

The Cavaliers are 23-15 on the road. Cleveland ranks seventh in the Eastern Conference shooting 35.9% from 3-point range.

The Warriors average 114.9 points per game, 0.4 fewer points than the 115.3 the Cavaliers allow. The Cavaliers are shooting 48.0% from the field, 0.3% higher than the 47.7% the Warriors’ opponents have shot this season.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Warriors won 99-94 in the last matchup on Dec. 7.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brandin Podziemski is scoring 13.3 points per game with 5.3 rebounds and 3.8 assists for the Warriors. Pat Spencer is averaging 9.7 points and 3.3 rebounds while shooting 44.3% over the past 10 games.

James Harden is scoring 23.7 points per game and averaging 4.9 rebounds for the Cavaliers. Max Strus is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Warriors: 4-6, averaging 112.5 points, 39.7 rebounds, 28.1 assists, 9.6 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 119.4 points per game.

Cavaliers: 7-3, averaging 123.0 points, 44.1 rebounds, 29.0 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 51.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 118.6 points.

INJURIES: Warriors: Quinten Post: out (foot), Jimmy Butler III: out for season (knee), Al Horford: out (calf), Moses Moody: out for season (knee), Gui Santos: out (pelvis), Stephen Curry: out (knee), Gary Payton II: out (knee), De’Anthony Melton: out (thumb), Kristaps Porzingis: out (illness).

Cavaliers: Max Strus: day to day (foot), Jarrett Allen: day to day (knee), Sam Merrill: day to day (injury management), Dean Wade: out (ankle), Jaylon Tyson: out (toe).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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