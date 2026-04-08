Pirates and Padres meet to decide series winner

San Diego Padres (5-6, fourth in the NL West) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (7-4, third in the NL Central) Pittsburgh; Wednesday,…

San Diego Padres (5-6, fourth in the NL West) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (7-4, third in the NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Wednesday, 12:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Michael King (0-1, 3.37 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 11 strikeouts); Pirates: Mitch Keller (1-0, 1.50 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, seven strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pirates -110, Padres -109; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Both the Pittsburgh Pirates and the San Diego Padres are looking for a series win with a victory on Wednesday.

Pittsburgh has a 4-1 record in home games and a 7-4 record overall. The Pirates have the fourth-ranked team on-base percentage in the NL at .340.

San Diego has a 3-2 record on the road and a 5-6 record overall. The Padres have a 4-1 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Wednesday’s game is the third time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan O’Hearn has two doubles, three home runs and 11 RBIs for the Pirates. Oneil Cruz is 12 for 39 with a double, four home runs and 12 RBIs over the past 10 games.

Ramon Laureano leads the Padres with two home runs while slugging .425. Jackson Merrill is 9 for 40 with two home runs and seven RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 7-3, .246 batting average, 2.47 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

Padres: 5-5, .215 batting average, 3.58 ERA, outscored by two runs

INJURIES: Pirates: Jared Triolo: 10-Day IL (knee), Jared Jones: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Padres: Bryan Hoeing: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jason Adam: 15-Day IL (quadricep), Yuki Matsui: 15-Day IL (groin), Matt Waldron: 15-Day IL (lower body), Joe Musgrove: 15-Day IL (elbow), Griffin Canning: 15-Day IL (achilles), Will Wagner: 10-Day IL (oblique), Sung-Mun Song: 10-Day IL (oblique), Jhony Brito: 60-Day IL (elbow)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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