BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500: Get $1,500 Bonus for MLB, Hawks-Knicks, NBA Games

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As the NBA Postseason continues tonight with the Knicks visiting the Hawks with a chance to close out the series, new users can apply the BetMGM bonus code TOP1500 to claim an exclusive welcome offer ahead of tip-off.







Bettors in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia can activate a promo to bet $10 and get $150 in bonus bets if their wager wins. Meanwhile, new users in all other legal online sports betting states have access to a massive $1,500 first-bet offer, meaning you can wager up to $1,500 on your first bet and get it back in bonus bets if it loses.

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500 for NBA Playoff Bonus

BetMGM Bonus Code (MI, NJ, PA, WV) TOP150 New BetMGM User Offer (MI, NJ, PA, WV) Bet $10 Get $150 BetMGM Bonus Code (All States except NY) TOP1500 New BetMGM User Offer (All States except NY) $1,500 First Bet Offer Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Date Last Verified April 30th, 2026

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500: Unlocking True Market Value

It goes without saying that smart bettors are always looking for an analytical edge, and leveraging the right BetMGM bonus code is a proven way to build your bankroll during the 2025 Postseason. If you are registering from Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, or West Virginia, you can take advantage of a highly targeted “Bet $10, Get $150” promotion. Simply sign up, make a qualifying deposit, and place a $10 wager on tonight’s slate. If your initial bet wins, BetMGM credits your account with $150 in bonus bets.

For new users located in all other eligible US states (excluding MI, NJ, PA, and WV), the BetMGM bonus code TOP1500 unlocks the $1,500 First Bet Offer. This allows you to aggressively play the consensus odds or hunt for a longshot with an added layer of protection. If your first bet on the hardwood loses, BetMGM will refund your entire stake in bonus bets, giving you another chance to find value on the rest of the NBA playoff schedule.

Take Advantage of BetMGM NBA Bonus Tonight

Here is the complete NBA odds board for today’s 2025 postseason action, featuring the latest lines from BetMGM:

New York Knicks @ Atlanta Hawks Spread: Knicks -2.5 (-110) | Hawks +2.5 (-110) Moneyline: Knicks -143 | Hawks +118 Total: O/U 213.5 (Over -115 / Under -105)

Boston Celtics @ Philadelphia 76ers Spread: Celtics -5.5 (-115) | 76ers +5.5 (-105) Moneyline: Celtics -238 | 76ers +190 Total: O/U 212.5 (Over -110 / Under -110)



Tonight’s slate features a pair of massive Game 6 matchups, and it is never too early to look at how these rosters are shaping up against the spread.

The New York Knicks travel to Atlanta as 2.5-point road favorites against the Atlanta Hawks. New York’s offense has been humming with a 114.3 offensive rating, powered by Jalen Brunson (28.2 PPG, 5.8 APG) and Karl-Anthony Towns (20.0 PPG, 11.4 RPG). However, keep a close eye on New York’s rotation; Josh Hart is listed as day-to-day with a back issue. The Hawks will lean heavily on CJ McCollum (20.8 PPG) and Jalen Johnson (19.2 PPG, 7.6 RPG) to defend their home floor.

In the second matchup, the Boston Celtics head to Philadelphia as 5.5-point favorites. Boston boasts a stellar 7.2 Net Rating this postseason behind the dynamic wing duo of Jaylen Brown (25.8 PPG) and Jayson Tatum (24.6 PPG, 10.6 RPG). For the Philadelphia 76ers, all analytical eyes are on Joel Embiid, who is listed as probable. Embiid has been an absolute force since returning in Game 4, averaging 29.5 points and 7.0 rebounds. Alongside Tyrese Maxey’s 25.6 points and 6.8 assists per game, Philadelphia has the firepower to challenge Boston’s top-tier defense and force a Game 7.

How to Activate the BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500

Getting started before the 07:00 PM EDT tip-off is a quick and straightforward process. Follow these simple steps to claim your exclusive welcome offer and secure your bonus: