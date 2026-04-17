Pinch-hitter Yoshida delivers RBI single in the 10th as green-clad Red Sox beat Tigers 1-0

BOSTON (AP) — Pinch-hitter Masataka Yoshida singled over a drawn-in, five-man infield, scoring Jarren Duran from third base with one…

BOSTON (AP) — Pinch-hitter Masataka Yoshida singled over a drawn-in, five-man infield, scoring Jarren Duran from third base with one out in the 10th inning, as the Boston Red Sox beat Detroit 1-0 on Friday night, snapping the Tigers’ six-game winning streak.

The game featured scoreless starts by Boston’s Ranger Suarez and Detroit’s Casey Mize and each team with just four hits.

The Red Sox, sporting their “Fenway Greens” uniforms for the first time this season, improved to 7-5 — all walk-off wins — in the green jerseys that debuted in 2025.

Duran, the automatic runner, advanced to third on a wild pitch by Will Vest (1-3) before Yoshida bounced a grounder over first baseman Spencer Torkelson.

Suarez worked eight innings, giving up two singles in the first inning, and had four strikeouts and a walk. Garrett Whitlock (1-1) pitched the 10th for the victory.

Mize struck out seven and allowed three hits and a walk over 6 2/3 innings.

Boston’s Aroldis Chapman struck out Dillon Dingler swinging with a 101.3-mph pitch to the end the ninth.

Coming off his first victory with the Red Sox in his previous start when he went six scoreless innings against St. Louis on Saturday, Suarez relied on mostly a sharp curveball, changeup and well-spotted fastball to keep the Tigers off balance.

Fresh off a 6-0 homestand that included three straight walk-off victories against Kansas City, the Tigers had two consecutive hits in the first inning — the second a double overturned after review when Jahmai Jones was tagged out sliding into the bag. Then, Suarez retired 22 of the next 23 batters, allowing only a walk.

Mize’s only hit allowed through the first five innings was a two-out, ground-rule double by Connor Wong into the center-field triangle.

Up next

Tigers ace LHP Tarik Skubal (2-2, 2.22 ERA) faces Boston RHP Brayan Bello (1-1, 6.14) on Saturday.

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