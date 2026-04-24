Phillies visit the Braves to begin 3-game series

Philadelphia Phillies (8-17, fifth in the NL East) vs. Atlanta Braves (18-8, first in the NL East) Atlanta; Friday, 7:15…

Philadelphia Phillies (8-17, fifth in the NL East) vs. Atlanta Braves (18-8, first in the NL East)

Atlanta; Friday, 7:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Andrew Painter (1-1, 4.42 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 20 strikeouts); Braves: Grant Holmes (1-1, 3.42 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 21 strikeouts)

LINE: Braves -141, Phillies +119; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves host the Philadelphia Phillies to start a three-game series.

Atlanta is 18-8 overall and 8-4 in home games. Braves hitters have a collective .456 slugging percentage to rank second in the NL.

Philadelphia has an 8-17 record overall and a 3-7 record on the road. The Phillies have a 5-1 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

The teams meet Friday for the fourth time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Drake Baldwin has a .318 batting average to lead the Braves, and has four doubles and seven home runs. Michael Harris II is 15 for 34 with four home runs and nine RBIs over the past 10 games.

Bryce Harper has five doubles, a triple and five home runs for the Phillies. Brandon Marsh is 12 for 36 with a double and two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 8-2, .276 batting average, 4.25 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

Phillies: 1-9, .216 batting average, 6.41 ERA, outscored by 35 runs

INJURIES: Braves: Michael Harris II: day-to-day (quadricep), Dylan Dodd: 15-Day IL (back), Raisel Iglesias: 15-Day IL (shoulder), AJ Smith-Shawver: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ha-Seong Kim: 10-Day IL (finger), Spencer Strider: 15-Day IL (oblique), Danny Young: 60-Day IL (elbow), Spencer Schwellenbach: 60-Day IL (elbow), Joe Jimenez: 60-Day IL (knee), Sean Murphy: 10-Day IL (hip), Joey Wentz: 60-Day IL (knee), Hurston Waldrep: 15-Day IL (elbow)

Phillies: Jose Alvarado: day-to-day (back), J.T. Realmuto: 10-Day IL (back), Max Lazar: 60-Day IL (oblique), Zack Wheeler: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Zach Pop: 15-Day IL (calf), Jhoan Duran: 15-Day IL (oblique), Jonathan Bowlan: 15-Day IL (groin)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.