Phillies start 3-game series at home against the Braves

Atlanta Braves (12-7, first in the NL East) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (8-10, fourth in the NL East) Philadelphia; Friday, 6:40…

Atlanta Braves (12-7, first in the NL East) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (8-10, fourth in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Friday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Martin Perez (0-0); Phillies: Taijuan Walker (1-2, 7.36 ERA, 1.91 WHIP, 12 strikeouts)

LINE: Braves -116, Phillies -103; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies host the Atlanta Braves on Friday to open a three-game series.

Philadelphia has an 8-10 record overall and a 5-7 record at home. The Phillies are fifth in the NL with 20 total home runs, averaging 1.1 per game.

Atlanta has a 12-7 record overall and a 4-3 record on the road. The Braves have a 1-2 record in games decided by one run.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting of the season between the two clubs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryce Harper has five doubles and four home runs for the Phillies. Kyle Schwarber is 8 for 34 with a double, three home runs and six RBIs over the last 10 games.

Drake Baldwin has three doubles and five home runs while hitting .321 for the Braves. Matt Olson is 11 for 40 with four doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 3-7, .226 batting average, 5.38 ERA, outscored by 22 runs

Braves: 6-4, .294 batting average, 4.25 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

INJURIES: Phillies: Zach Pop: 15-Day IL (calf), Jonathan Bowlan: 15-Day IL (groin), Max Lazar: 15-Day IL (oblique), Zack Wheeler: 15-Day IL (shoulder)

Braves: Danny Young: 60-Day IL (elbow), AJ Smith-Shawver: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ha-Seong Kim: 10-Day IL (finger), Spencer Strider: 15-Day IL (oblique), Sean Murphy: 10-Day IL (hip), Hurston Waldrep: 15-Day IL (elbow), Spencer Schwellenbach: 60-Day IL (elbow), Joe Jimenez: 60-Day IL (knee), Joey Wentz: 60-Day IL (knee)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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