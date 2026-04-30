Phillies rally in the 9th inning to beat the Giants 3-2 in the first game of a doubleheader

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Bryson Stott lined a tying triple with one out in the ninth inning and scored the winning…

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Bryson Stott lined a tying triple with one out in the ninth inning and scored the winning run on a two-out infield single by rookie Justin Crawford, rallying the Philadelphia Phillies to a 3-2 victory over the San Francisco Giants in the first game of a doubleheader Thursday.

Kyle Schwarber launched his 350th career homer for the Phillies (11-19), who have won consecutive games for the first time since a four-game winning streak from March 31 to April 4. They’ve won both games under interim manager Don Mattingly, who took over when Rob Thomson was fired Tuesday.

Adolis García reached on an infield single against Ryan Walker (0-1) to start the bottom of the ninth. Brandon Marsh struck out before Stott tripled into the right-field corner on the ninth pitch of the at-bat, handing Walker his second blown save this season.

Stott held at third base on Edmundo Sosa’s groundout, then scored as Crawford barely beat out a slow grounder to shortstop Willy Adames for his third hit of the game.

Both of Philadelphia’s walk-off wins this year have ended with RBIs by Crawford. His 10th-inning single beat Washington on April 1.

Chase Shugart (1-0) struck out the only batter he faced to earn the win.

San Francisco starter Logan Webb pitched seven strong innings, allowing only a first-inning homer to Schwarber, his 10th of the season.

Phillies left-hander Cristopher Sánchez gave up doubles to the Giants’ first two hitters, Heliot Ramos (three hits) and Matt Chapman. Luis Arraez’s grounder knocked in Ramos from third, and Chapman scored on Casey Schmitt’s single to make it 2-0.

The second game of the split doubleheader scheduled for Thursday evening was a makeup of Wednesday night’s rainout.

Up next

RHP Adrian Houser (0-3, 7.36 ERA) starts the nightcap for San Francisco.

Philadelphia was set to open with LHP Tim Mayza (0-1, 3.94 ERA) in a bullpen game after RHP Zack Wheeler (0-0, 3.60) was scratched from his second scheduled start since returning from thoracic outlet decompression surgery last September.

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