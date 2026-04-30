ESPN BET Promo Code WTOP Now Gives $1,000 theScore Bet Rebrand Bonus for NBA Playoffs

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Sign up with ESPN BET promo code WTOP to secure a massive bonus on theScore Bet during the NBA playoffs tonight and the rest of the week. The primary welcome offer is a $1,000 bet reset. ESPN BET recently rebranded to theScore Bet, but players can still raise the stakes on the NBA with this offer.







Use this opportunity to score a bonus for the NBA playoffs tonight, which we expect to see a lot of interest in, along with the NHL playoffs and MLB regular season games. Set up a new account with theScore Bet and go big on any matchup with this $1,000 first bet reset.

ESPN BET Promo Code WTOP for NBA Playoffs, theScore Bet Bonus

Before the crucial 09:30 PM ET tip-off between the Denver Nuggets and Minnesota Timberwolves, it is essential to review the details of the latest welcome bonuses. Ever since ESPN BET transitioned to theScore Bet in December, the brand has streamlined its approach to welcome offers. You can use the promotional details below to get started and build your bankroll:

ESPN BET Promo Code WTOP New theScore Bet User Offer $1,000 Bet Reset Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Date Last Verified April 30th, 2026

ESPN BET Welcome Offer Overview

For new theScore Bet customers in all legal online sports betting states where the platform is available, the promotion on the table is incredibly straightforward: a first bet reset up to $1,000. Keep in mind that ESPN BET transitioned to theScore Bet in December, making this high-leverage opportunity the standard across the board. You can place a first cash wager on any available market—whether that is looking for a longshot prop or backing a heavy favorite—and get 100% of your wager back in bonus bets if it happens to lose.

It goes without saying that no opt-in is required to take advantage of this offer. You do not need to wager the full $1,000; you can bet whatever amount you wish, but claiming the maximum potential value does require a $1,000 initial wager. Should your first bet lose, you will receive your refund as five separate bonus bets, each valued at 20% of your eligible wager. These bonus bets will be applied to your account within 72 hours after the first wager settles as a loss, and they must be used within 7 days of receipt before they expire.

Use the ESPN BET Bonus Today

Denver Nuggets (-5.5) at Minnesota Timberwolves (+5.5) | Total: O/U 225.5

New York Knicks (-2.5) at Atlanta Hawks (+2.5) | Total: O/U 213.5

Boston Celtics (-5.5) at Philadelphia 76ers (+5.5) | Total: O/U 212.5

Odds provided by theScore and are accurate as of April 30, 2026.

To put the math into perspective, a $10 wager on today’s heaviest moneyline favorite, the Denver Nuggets (-238), would yield a modest profit of $4.20 if they win. Conversely, backing the day’s heaviest underdog, the Minnesota Timberwolves (+200), turns a $10 bet into a $20.00 profit. A standard $10 spread bet with typical -110 consensus odds will net you $9.09 in profit. If you scale up and utilize the $1,000 maximum of your welcome bonus, a $1,000 bet on Denver’s moneyline returns $420.17 in profit. That same $1,000 on Minnesota’s moneyline generates a massive $2,000.00 in profit, while a $1,000 spread bet at -110 odds earns $909.09. Since ESPN BET transitioned to theScore Bet in December, these payout structures have remained a reliable benchmark for our daily ROI calculations.

How to Activate the ESPN BET Promo Code WTOP via theScore Bet

Ready to jump into the action and capitalize on tonight’s Nuggets vs. Timberwolves matchup? Getting started and claiming your welcome bonus is a seamless process. Because ESPN BET transitioned to theScore Bet in December, the onboarding interface is uniform and heavily optimized for new theScore Bet customers. Follow these simple steps to set up your account before the 09:30 PM ET tip-off:

Download the App: Navigate to the App Store or Google Play Store and download theScore Bet app to your mobile device. Register Your Account: Create and register a new account by providing standard personal information (such as your name, date of birth, and email address) to verify your identity. Enter the Promo Code: You must enter the ESPN BET promo code WTOP during the registration process to ensure your account flags for the bonus. Fund and Wager: Following your download, account registration, and entering the promo code WTOP, fund your account using one of the secure payment methods. Simply place your first real cash wager on any market at theScore Bet.

You can confidently wager up to $1,000 on tonight’s game, knowing that if your first analytical read loses, your account is entirely insulated with a 100% reset in bonus bets.