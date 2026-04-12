Phillies rookie Andrew Painter overcomes migraine, pitches five innings in relief in loss to D-backs

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia Phillies rookie right-hander Andrew Painter, who was scratched from his scheduled start Sunday because of a…

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia Phillies rookie right-hander Andrew Painter, who was scratched from his scheduled start Sunday because of a migraine, instead threw five innings of relief after spending the morning throwing up.

Righty Zach Pop got the emergency start instead of Painter, giving up three hits and one run in the first two innings of a 4-3 loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Painter entered to begin the third for his third big league appearance. The 23-year-old retired the first nine batters before Ildemaro Vargas led off the sixth with a double and scored on Nolan Arenado’s sacrifice fly.

Painter left after the seventh, allowing one run on three hits with seven strikeouts and one walk. He lowered his ERA from 4.82 to 3.77.

He said after the game that he felt pressure in his head and was throwing up all morning.

Painter was selected No. 13 overall by the Phillies in the 2021 amateur draft. He hurt his elbow during spring training in 2023 and had Tommy John surgery later that year.

He won his big league debut on April 1, allowing one run and five hits over 5 1/3 innings against Washington with eight strikeouts and one walk.

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