Chicago and Atlanta meet in conference matchup

Atlanta Dream (7-3, 2-1 Eastern Conference) at Chicago Sky (4-7, 1-3 Eastern Conference) Chicago; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT BOTTOM LINE:…

Atlanta Dream (7-3, 2-1 Eastern Conference) at Chicago Sky (4-7, 1-3 Eastern Conference)

Chicago; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta Dream faces Chicago Sky in Eastern Conference action Tuesday.

Chicago went 10-34 overall and 4-17 in Eastern Conference play last season. The Sky averaged 11.0 points off of turnovers, 11.5 second-chance points and 20.8 bench points last season.

Atlanta finished 15-6 in Eastern Conference games and 30-14 overall during the 2025-26 season. The Dream averaged 84.4 points per game while shooting 44.3% from the field and 33.7% from behind the arc last season.

INJURIES: Sky: Courtney Vandersloot: out (knee), Rickea Jackson: out for season (knee), DiJonai Carrington: out (foot), Aicha Coulibaly: day to day (coach decision), Maddy Westbeld: day to day (coach decision).

Dream: Brionna Jones: out (knee).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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