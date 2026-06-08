Dallas visits Minnesota after Ogunbowale’s 30-point showing

Dallas Wings (7-3, 3-1 Western Conference) at Minnesota Lynx (9-2, 5-0 Western Conference) Minneapolis; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EDT BOTTOM LINE:…

Dallas Wings (7-3, 3-1 Western Conference) at Minnesota Lynx (9-2, 5-0 Western Conference)

Minneapolis; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Dallas Wings plays the Minnesota Lynx after Arike Ogunbowale scored 30 points in the Wings’ 104-96 victory over the Los Angeles Sparks.

Minnesota went 34-10 overall and 20-4 in Western Conference games a season ago. The Lynx averaged 17.1 points off of turnovers, 10.5 second-chance points and 22.8 bench points last season.

Dallas finished 10-34 overall and 4-20 in Western Conference action during the 2025-26 season. The Wings gave up 88.0 points per game while committing 18.9 fouls last season.

INJURIES: Lynx: Napheesa Collier: out (ankle), Emma Cechova: out for season (knee), Dorka Juhasz: out (foot).

Wings: Odyssey Sims: day to day (ankle), Awak Kuier: out (wrist), Li Yueru: day to day (ankle).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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