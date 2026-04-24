Philadelphia takes 3-0 series lead into game 4 against Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Penguins (41-25-16, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (43-27-12, in the Metropolitan Division) Philadelphia; Saturday, 8 p.m. EDT…

Pittsburgh Penguins (41-25-16, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (43-27-12, in the Metropolitan Division)

Philadelphia; Saturday, 8 p.m. EDT

LINE: Flyers -119, Penguins -101; over/under is 5.5

NHL PLAYOFFS FIRST ROUND: Flyers lead series 3-0

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Flyers host the Pittsburgh Penguins in the first round of the NHL Playoffs with a 3-0 lead in the series. The teams meet Wednesday for the eighth time this season. The Flyers won the last matchup 5-2.

Philadelphia has a 43-27-12 record overall and a 15-9-5 record in Metropolitan Division play. The Flyers have committed 322 total penalties (3.9 per game) to rank seventh in NHL play.

Pittsburgh has gone 41-25-16 overall with a 13-7-9 record against the Metropolitan Division. The Penguins are 41-8-9 in games they score at least three goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Travis Konecny has 27 goals and 41 assists for the Flyers. Porter Martone has six goals and six assists over the last 10 games.

Sidney Crosby has 29 goals and 45 assists for the Penguins. Evgeni Malkin has scored six goals and added five assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flyers: 9-1-0, averaging 3.8 goals, 5.9 assists, 4.8 penalties and 11.2 penalty minutes while giving up 1.8 goals per game.

Penguins: 3-7-0, averaging 3.4 goals, 5.6 assists, 4.7 penalties and 13.2 penalty minutes while giving up 3.5 goals per game.

INJURIES: Flyers: Rodrigo Abols: out (ankle), Nikita Grebenkin: out (upper body), Emil Andrae: day to day (upper-body).

Penguins: Filip Hallander: out (leg), Caleb Jones: out for season (shoulder).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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