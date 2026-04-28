PGA Tour heads to Doral for the first time in 10 years and PGA Tour Champions has another major

PGA Tour CADILLAC CHAMPIONSHIP Site: Doral, Florida. Course: Trump National Doral. Yardage: 7,739. Par: 72. Prize money: $20 million. Winner’s…

PGA Tour

CADILLAC CHAMPIONSHIP

Site: Doral, Florida.

Course: Trump National Doral. Yardage: 7,739. Par: 72.

Prize money: $20 million. Winner’s share: $3.6 million.

Television: Thursday-Friday, 3-7 p.m. (Golf Channel). Saturday-Sunday, noon to 3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3-6 p.m. (CBS).

Defending champion: New tournament.

FedEx Cup leader: Matt Fitzpatrick.

Last week: Matt Fitzpatrick and Alex Fitzpatrick won the Zurich Classic of New Orleans.

Notes: This is the first time the PGA Tour has returned to Doral since the World Golf Championships event in 2016. It also is the first new tournament to be a signature event. … The field is missing five of the top 15 players in the world, led by Masters champion Rory McIlroy. Also skipping the event are Xander Schauffele and Ludvig Aberg. … Alex Fitzpatrick got into the field by teaming with brother Matt to win the Zurich Classic in New Orleans. He also gets a two-year exemption on the PGA Tour. He was supposed to be at the Turkish Airlines Open. … Scottie Scheffler is coming off consecutive runner-up finishes. This will be his first time playing Doral. … Adam Scott won the last time the PGA Tour was at Doral. Only nine other players in the 2016 event are in this field. … Doral once was a staple on the Florida swing. This is the latest start for the course now owned by President Donald Trump. … Doral hosted a LIV Golf event from 2022 through 2025.

Next week: Truist Championship and Myrtle Beach Classic.

Online: https://www.pgatour.com/

___

LPGA Tour

MEXICO RIVIERA MAYA OPEN AT MAYAKOBA

Site: Playa del Carmen, Mexico.

Course: El Camaleon GC at Mayakoba. Yardage: 6,583. Par: 72.

Prize money: $2.5 million. Winner’s share: $375,000.

Television: Thursday-Friday, 10 a.m. to noon (Golf Channel), noon to 1 p.m. (Golf Channel app); Saturday, 4:30-5:30 p.m. (Golf Channel app), 5:30-7:30 p.m. (Golf Channel); Sunday, noon to 1 p.m. (Golf Channel app), 1-3 p.m. (CBS).

Defending champion: Chizzy Iwai.

Race to CME Globe leader: Nelly Korda.

Last week: Nelly Korda won The Chevron Championship.

Notes: Nelly Korda is coming off a major championship victory at The Chevron and still is honoring her commitment to play in Mexico. … Korda has played in the final group in all five of her tournaments this year, winning twice. … This is the second year for the tournament. … The PGA Tour was at Mayakoba from 2007 until 2022, when it became a LIV Golf event. LIV Golf played at Mayakoba for two years until moving to Mexico City in 2025. … Korda is the only player from the top 10 in the women’s world ranking who signed up to play at Mayakoba. … Korda joins Annika Sorenstam and Karrie Webb as the only players to start a season with nothing worse than second place in at least five tournaments. … Patty Tavatanakit was runner-up at The Chevron, her best finish since the spring of 2024 in Thailand. … Ruoning Yin has finished runner-up in The Chevron two years in a row.

Next week: Mizuho Americas Open.

Online: https://www.lpga.com/

___

PGA Tour Champions

REGIONS TRADITION

Site: Birmingham, Alabama.

Course: Greystone Golf & CC. Yardage: 7,249. Par: 72.

Prize money: $2.6 million. Winner’s share: $390,000.

Television: Thursday-Friday, noon to 2:30 p.m. (Golf Channel), 2:30-3 p.m. (Golf Channel app); Saturday, 2:30-3 p.m. (Golf Channel app), 3-5:30 p.m. (Golf Channel); Sunday, 3-5:30 p.m. (Golf Channel).

Defending champion: Angel Cabrera.

Charles Schwab Cup leader: Stewart Cink.

Last week: Retief Goosen won the Mitsubishi Electric Classic.

Notes: This is the second major of the year on the PGA Tour Champions, two weeks after the Senior PGA Championship in Florida. … This major dates to 1989 and previously was played in Arizona and Oregon. It has been in Alabama since 2011. … Jason Bohn, who played his college golf at Alabama, received one of the four sponsor exemptions. … Pat Perez, who tied for sixth in the Senior PGA Championship in his senior debut, is not eligible for this major because it is run by the PGA Tour. His suspension from LIV Golf ends this year. … Retief Goosen joined Scott McCarron as the only players to win at TPC Sugarloaf on the PGA Tour and the PGA Tour Champions. He also is the only player to win a modified Stableford competition on both tours, having won The International in 2005 at Castle Pines. … Jerry Kelly now has made 200 starts on the PGA Tour Champions. … Steve Stricker is the only three-time winner of the Regions Tradition.

Next week: Insperity Invitational.

Online: https://www.pgatour.com/pgatour-champions

___

European tour

TURKISH AIRLINES OPEN

Site: Antalya, Turkey.

Course: National GC. Yardage: 7,287. Par: 72.

Prize money: $2.75 million. Winner’s share: $458,333.

Television: Thursday-Friday, 6-10 a.m. (Golf Channel), 10-11 a.m. (Golf Channel app); Saturday, 6:30-11 a.m. (Golf Channel); Sunday, 6-11 a.m. (Golf Channel).

Defending champion: Martin Couvra.

Race to Dubai leader: Patrick Reed.

Last week: Bernd Wiesberger won the Volvo China Open.

Notes: The field includes LIV Golf players Elvis Smylie and Tom McKibbin. The world ranking points available could help Smylie move toward the top 60 for a U.S. Open exemption in two weeks. McKibbin is just outside the top 100. … This is the final tournament on the Asian swing. … Alex Fitzpatrick, who played the Zurich Classic of New Orleans with brother Matt, was scheduled to be in the field until they teamed for victory at the Zurich Classic, earning him a two-year exemption on the PGA Tour. … The Turkish Airlines Open began in 2013 on the European tour and was played through 2019. After being interrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic, it did not return to the schedule until last year. … Brooks Koepka won his first European tour title in Turkey in 2014. He won a year later in the Phoenix Open to secure full PGA Tour status. … This is the first of a three-year deal for Turkish Airlines to be the title sponsor.

Next week: Estrella Damm Catalunya Championship.

Online: https://www.europeantour.com/dpworld-tour/

___

LIV Golf League

Last tournament: Jon Rahm won LIV Golf Mexico City.

Next week: LIV Golf Virginia.

Points leader: Jon Rahm.

Online: https://www.livgolf.com/

___

Korn Ferry Tour

Last tournament: Dylan Menante won the Tulum Championship.

Next tournament: Colonial Life Charity Classic on May 14-17.

Points leader: Ian Holt.

Online: https://www.pgatour.com/korn-ferry-tour

___

Other tours

PGA of America: Professional National Championship, Bandon Dunes and Pacific Dunes, Bandon Dunes, Oregon. Television: Tuesday-Wednesday, 7-10 p.m. (Golf Channel). Defending champion: Tyler Collet. Online: https://www.pga.com/

USGA: U.S. Women’s Amateur Four-ball, Daniel Island Club (Ralston Creek), Charleston, South Carolina. Previous winner: Natalie Yen and Asia Young. Online: https://www.usga.org/

Epson Tour: Carlisle Arizona Women’s Golf Classic, TPC Scottsdale (Champions), Scottsdale, Arizona. Previous winner: Sophia Popov. Online: https://www.epsontour.com/

Japan Golf Tour: The Crowns, Nagoya GC (Wago), Aichi, Japan. Defending champion: Yosuke Asaji. Online: https://www.jgto.org/en/

Asian Tour: CS Caltex Maekyung Open, Namseoul CC, Seongnam, South Korea. Television: Thursday-Friday, 12-4 a.m. (Golf Channel app); Friday-Saturday, 11 p.m. to 3 a.m. (Golf Channel app). Previous winner: Doyeob Mun. Online: https://asiantour.com/

Ladies European Tour: MCB Ladies Classic, Constance Belle Mare Plage (Legend), Flacq District, Mauritius. Television: Friday-Saturday, 6-9 a.m. (Golf Channel app); Sunday, 5-8 a.m. (Golf Channel app). Defending champion: New tournament. Online: https://ladieseuropeantour.com/

Korea LPGA: DB Women’s Championship, Rainbow Hills CC, Eumseong, South Korea. Defending champion: New tournament. Online: https://klpga.co.kr/

___

AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.