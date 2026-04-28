Pennsylvania Sportswatch Daily Listings

Saint Peter’s at Lafayette — ESPN Select, ESPN Unlimited
Kent State at Pittsburgh — ACCNX, ESPN Unlimited
San Francisco at Philadelphia — MLBN, NBCS Bay Area, NBCS Philadelphia, ESPN Select, ESPN Unlimited, MLB.TV
Pittsburgh at Philadelphia — NBCS Philadelphia, SportsNet Pittsburgh, TNT, truTV, HBO Max, Sling TV
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