Pennsylvania Sportswatch Daily Listings

Creighton at Villanova — ESPN Select, ESPN Unlimited
Lehigh at Lafayette — ESPN Select, ESPN Unlimited
Fordham at La Salle — ESPN Select, ESPN Unlimited
George Mason at Saint Joseph’s — ESPN Select, ESPN Unlimited
Rutgers at Penn State — Big Ten Plus
Pittsburgh at Louisville — ACCNX
Tampa Bay at Pittsburgh — Apple TV
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive TV listings provided by LiveSportsOnTV.
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