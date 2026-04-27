Pat Riley isn’t retiring, and says he still has eyes on another Heat title run

MIAMI (AP) — Pat Riley had things to say. No, he’s not retiring. No, he’s not resigning. No, he’s not…

MIAMI (AP) — Pat Riley had things to say.

No, he’s not retiring. No, he’s not resigning. No, he’s not stepping aside as president of the Miami Heat. And no, the power dynamic at the top of the front office — managing general partner Micky Arison, CEO Nick Arison, Riley and executive vice president and general manager Andy Elisburg — hasn’t changed much in his estimation, either.

At 81 — and steaming from a season in which the Heat missed the playoffs — Riley insisted Monday in his annual state-of-the-team session with reporters that he can still envision another championship parade down Biscayne Boulevard, just like he did when he first arrived in Miami 31 years ago.

“What is it that makes me want to do it? I love competition,” Riley said. “I mean, I love this franchise, period. I love what we’ve built here over 30 years. You know, one day it will happen. Don’t think that I haven’t thought about it. I’m aging up, OK? I’m at 81 years old now. That’s aging up. I think Micky and Nick will decide whether or not I age out. But I love what I’m doing.”

Riley began his session with a statement, as is typical, and that’s when he made clear that he’s not interested in taking his nine NBA championship rings and Hall of Fame legacy and heading off into retirement.

The Heat have had largely the same front office for the majority of Riley’s time in Miami; Nick Arison has been CEO since 2011, Micky Arison has owned the team for the entirety of Riley’s stint, and Elisburg has been with the Heat in some capacity since even before its first game in 1988. It has been a collaborative and remains that way, and Riley seems more than fine with that.

Counting all games — regular season, playoffs and play-in — Miami has the fourth-best record in the NBA since Riley arrived in South Florida, behind only San Antonio, the Los Angeles Lakers, and Oklahoma City (counting that franchise’s Seattle days).

“I don’t have final say here,” Riley said. “I never had it. Never had it when I came here. And quite frankly, I don’t think I want it.”

The brain trust, it seems, is united on this front: Miami wasn’t good enough this season.

The Heat have been in the play-in tournament in each of the last four years, going from there to the NBA Finals in 2023, but not getting out of the first round in the three seasons since. That’s not good enough for anyone, himself included, Riley said.

“I hope things are different,” Riley said. “We’re going to be very aggressive.”

Center Bam Adebayo — who had the 83-point game this season — turns 29 this summer and is going into his 10th season. Miami still wants to build around him, and knows how upset he was by a fourth consecutive trip to the play-in.

“I hope we can help Bam,” Riley said. “He deserves more help. He just deserves to win more because he makes such a great effort. So, I don’t blame him for being frustrated.”

In other matters Riley discussed:

— Tyler Herro is having a preemptive surgery and should be on the court in a few weeks.

— The Heat are deep into the planning of a new training facility, though no deal has been announced.

— Speaking on the Terry Rozier situation — the former Heat guard is facing federal charges related to gambling — Riley indicated that he wasn’t thrilled with the settlement that saw Charlotte send Miami a second-round pick this year. The Hornets got a first-rounder from Miami as part of the Rozier trade. “We didn’t negotiate that deal. The NBA did. … That was not a very good situation,” Riley said.

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