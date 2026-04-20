Paraguay Superclasico suspended after fan clashes; 31 arrested and 11 police injured

ASUNCION, Paraguay (AP) — The Paraguayan Superclasico ended in chaos and violence and was suspended after opposing fans clashed in…

ASUNCION, Paraguay (AP) — The Paraguayan Superclasico ended in chaos and violence and was suspended after opposing fans clashed in the stands in Asunción and left supporters and policemen injured.

Referee Juan Gabriel Benítez stopped the match between Olimpia and Cerro Porteño after 29 minutes in Defensores del Chaco Stadium on Sunday night due to clashes in one stand followed by hundreds of fans rushing onto the pitch as police fired rubber bullets and tear gas.

Police said the violence began outside the stadium a few minutes before the game, blaming visiting Cerro Porteño supporters who arrived late for trying to enter without tickets.

National Police Commander César Silguero said 11 police officers were injured and 31 fans were arrested on various charges.

“It’s a sad night for Paraguayan football,” Cerro Porteño president Blas Reguera said. “We condemn all acts of violence, and after what happened we want to get to the bottom of the matter and find out what went wrong with security. We must permanently eradicate these kinds of incidents.”

Amid the escalating violence, police responded by using rubber bullets and tear gas fired directly into the stands. That triggered panic among the spectators, who sought refuge wherever they could.

TV footage showed fans running across the field and families trying to protect themselves.

Francisco Ávalos, director of tactical operations, said the police acted within established protocol and the officers carried out defensive, not repressive, actions.

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