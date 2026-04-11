Padres look to keep home win streak going, host the Rockies

Colorado Rockies (6-8, fourth in the NL West) vs. San Diego Padres (8-6, third in the NL West) San Diego;…

Colorado Rockies (6-8, fourth in the NL West) vs. San Diego Padres (8-6, third in the NL West)

San Diego; Saturday, 8:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Ryan Feltner (1-0, 4.32 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, five strikeouts); Padres: German Marquez (1-1, 4.50 ERA, 2.00 WHIP, five strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -164, Rockies +138; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres, on a three-game home winning streak, host the Colorado Rockies.

San Diego has a 4-4 record in home games and an 8-6 record overall. The Padres have the eighth-best team ERA in the majors at 3.40.

Colorado is 6-8 overall and 2-6 on the road. Rockies hitters have a collective .376 slugging percentage to rank sixth in the NL.

Saturday’s game is the third time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Manny Machado has two doubles and a home run for the Padres. Gavin Sheets is 11 for 35 with five doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

T.J. Rumfield has a double, a triple and two home runs for the Rockies. Troy Johnston is 12 for 38 with three doubles, two home runs and six RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 7-3, .224 batting average, 3.26 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

Rockies: 5-5, .244 batting average, 3.65 ERA, outscored by three runs

INJURIES: Padres: Jeremiah Estrada: 15-Day IL (elbow), Bryan Hoeing: 15-Day IL (elbow), Yuki Matsui: 15-Day IL (groin), Matt Waldron: 15-Day IL (lower body), Joe Musgrove: 15-Day IL (elbow), Griffin Canning: 15-Day IL (achilles), Will Wagner: 10-Day IL (oblique), Sung-Mun Song: 10-Day IL (oblique), Jhony Brito: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Rockies: Hunter Goodman: day-to-day (finger), RJ Petit: 60-Day IL (elbow), McCade Brown: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jose Quintana: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Pierson Ohl: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kris Bryant: 60-Day IL (back), Jeff Criswell: 60-Day IL (elbow)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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