Padres host the Rockies to start 4-game series

Colorado Rockies (6-6, third in the NL West) vs. San Diego Padres (6-6, fourth in the NL West) San Diego;…

Colorado Rockies (6-6, third in the NL West) vs. San Diego Padres (6-6, fourth in the NL West)

San Diego; Thursday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: TBD; Padres: Randy Vasquez (1-0, 0.75 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 11 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -198, Rockies +164; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres open a four-game series at home against the Colorado Rockies on Thursday.

San Diego has a 6-6 record overall and a 2-4 record at home. The Padres have gone 1-0 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Colorado has gone 2-4 on the road and 6-6 overall. Rockies pitchers have a collective 3.68 ERA, which ranks eighth in the NL.

Thursday’s game is the first meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jackson Merrill has two doubles, two home runs and seven RBIs for the Padres. Ramon Laureano is 10 for 41 with two doubles, a home run and five RBIs over the past 10 games.

Mickey Moniak has three home runs and five RBIs for the Rockies. Troy Johnston is 12 for 35 with three doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 6-4, .217 batting average, 3.38 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

Rockies: 6-4, .255 batting average, 3.73 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

INJURIES: Padres: Bryan Hoeing: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jason Adam: 15-Day IL (quadricep), Yuki Matsui: 15-Day IL (groin), Matt Waldron: 15-Day IL (lower body), Joe Musgrove: 15-Day IL (elbow), Griffin Canning: 15-Day IL (achilles), Will Wagner: 10-Day IL (oblique), Sung-Mun Song: 10-Day IL (oblique), Jhony Brito: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Rockies: RJ Petit: 60-Day IL (elbow), McCade Brown: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jose Quintana: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Pierson Ohl: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kris Bryant: 60-Day IL (back), Jeff Criswell: 60-Day IL (elbow)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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