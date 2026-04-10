Padres bring 1-0 series advantage over Rockies into game 2

Colorado Rockies (6-7, fourth in the NL West) vs. San Diego Padres (7-6, third in the NL West) San Diego;…

Colorado Rockies (6-7, fourth in the NL West) vs. San Diego Padres (7-6, third in the NL West)

San Diego; Friday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Tomoyuki Sugano (1-0, 1.69 ERA, 0.84 WHIP, nine strikeouts); Padres: Walker Buehler (0-1, 9.45 ERA, 1.95 WHIP, seven strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -190, Rockies +157; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres take a 1-0 advantage into the latest game of the series against the Colorado Rockies.

San Diego has a 3-4 record at home and a 7-6 record overall. The Padres have gone 1-0 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Colorado has gone 2-5 in road games and 6-7 overall. Rockies pitchers have a collective 3.64 ERA, which ranks ninth in the NL.

Friday’s game is the second time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Xander Bogaerts has a .241 batting average to lead the Padres, and has two doubles and two home runs. Gavin Sheets is 9 for 35 with two RBIs over the last 10 games.

T.J. Rumfield has two home runs, five walks and eight RBIs while hitting .326 for the Rockies. Troy Johnston is 12 for 38 with three doubles, two home runs and six RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 6-4, .216 batting average, 3.36 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

Rockies: 6-4, .262 batting average, 3.62 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

INJURIES: Padres: Bryan Hoeing: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jason Adam: 15-Day IL (quadricep), Yuki Matsui: 15-Day IL (groin), Matt Waldron: 15-Day IL (lower body), Joe Musgrove: 15-Day IL (elbow), Griffin Canning: 15-Day IL (achilles), Will Wagner: 10-Day IL (oblique), Sung-Mun Song: 10-Day IL (oblique), Jhony Brito: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Rockies: Hunter Goodman: day-to-day (finger), RJ Petit: 60-Day IL (elbow), McCade Brown: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jose Quintana: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Pierson Ohl: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kris Bryant: 60-Day IL (back), Jeff Criswell: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.