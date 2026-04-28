Outfielder Austin Slater signs with slumping Mets following his release from Marlins

NEW YORK (AP) — Outfielder Austin Slater agreed Monday to a one-year contract with the slumping New York Mets, who…

NEW YORK (AP) — Outfielder Austin Slater agreed Monday to a one-year contract with the slumping New York Mets, who designated Tommy Pham for assignment two weeks after calling him up.

Slater gets a $1 million salary while in the major leagues and $210,000 if assigned to the minors. He can earn $100,000 in performance bonuses for plate appearances in the big leagues: $25,000 each for 150, 225, 300 and 375.

Slater, 33, signed a minor league contract with Detroit on Feb. 12, hit .267 with one homer and four RBIs in 15 spring training games and was released at his request on March 21. He signed with Miami on March 25 and hit .174 (4 for 23) with four walks and one RBI on sacrifice fly in 12 games, then was designated for assignment Thursday.

He refused an outright assignment to Triple-A Jacksonville and elected free agency on Sunday.

Slater has a .247 average with 45 homers and 185 RBIs in 10 seasons with San Francisco (2017-24), Cincinnati (2024), Baltimore (2024), the Chicago White Sox (2025), the New York Yankees (2025) and Miami.

Pham, 38, went 0 for 13 in nine games with the Mets after he was called up on April 13.

New York also claimed infielder Eric Wagaman off waivers from Minnesota and optioned him to Triple-A Syracuse.

The Mets have lost 15 of 17 games and began Monday tied with Philadelphia for the worst record in the major leagues at 9-19.

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