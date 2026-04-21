Oilers host the Ducks with 1-0 series lead

Anaheim Ducks (43-33-6, in the Pacific Division) vs. Edmonton Oilers (41-30-11, in the Pacific Division) Edmonton, Alberta; Wednesday, 10 p.m.…

Anaheim Ducks (43-33-6, in the Pacific Division) vs. Edmonton Oilers (41-30-11, in the Pacific Division)

Edmonton, Alberta; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EDT

LINE: Oilers -191, Ducks +158; over/under is 6.5

NHL PLAYOFFS FIRST ROUND: Oilers lead series 1-0

BOTTOM LINE: The Edmonton Oilers host the Anaheim Ducks in the first round of the NHL Playoffs with a 1-0 lead in the series. The teams meet Monday for the fifth time this season. The Oilers won the last meeting 4-3. Jason Dickinson scored two goals in the victory.

Edmonton has gone 41-30-11 overall with a 17-7-3 record in Pacific Division games. The Oilers are 40-9-8 in games they score three or more goals.

Anaheim has a 43-33-6 record overall and a 15-11-1 record in Pacific Division play. The Ducks have gone 38-13-4 in games they score at least three goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jack Roslovic has scored 21 goals with 15 assists for the Oilers. Connor McDavid has seven goals and 10 assists over the last 10 games.

Cutter Gauthier has 41 goals and 28 assists for the Ducks. Leo Carlsson has scored six goals and added two assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Oilers: 6-2-2, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.7 assists, 2.7 penalties and six penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game.

Ducks: 2-6-2, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.4 assists, 3.6 penalties and 9.5 penalty minutes while giving up four goals per game.

INJURIES: Oilers: Max Jones: out (lower-body), Mattias Janmark: out for season (undisclosed).

Ducks: Petr Mrazek: out for season (lower-body), Jansen Harkins: out (upper body), Ross Johnston: day to day (lower-body).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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