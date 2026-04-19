Oilers host the Ducks to begin the NHL Playoffs

Anaheim Ducks (43-33-6, in the Pacific Division) vs. Edmonton Oilers (41-30-11, in the Pacific Division) Edmonton, Alberta; Monday, 10 p.m.…

Anaheim Ducks (43-33-6, in the Pacific Division) vs. Edmonton Oilers (41-30-11, in the Pacific Division)

Edmonton, Alberta; Monday, 10 p.m. EDT

LINE: Oilers -178, Ducks +148; over/under is 6.5

NHL PLAYOFFS FIRST ROUND: Oilers host series opener

BOTTOM LINE: The Edmonton Oilers host the Anaheim Ducks to open the Western Conference first round. The teams meet Saturday for the fourth time this season. The Oilers went 2-1 against the Ducks in the regular season. In their last regular season meeting on March 28, the Oilers won 4-2. Matthew Savoie led the Oilers with three goals.

Edmonton has gone 41-30-11 overall with a 16-7-3 record against the Pacific Division. The Oilers have scored 282 total goals (3.4 per game) to rank sixth in NHL play.

Anaheim is 43-33-6 overall and 15-10-1 against the Pacific Division. The Ducks have a 38-12-4 record when scoring at least three goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan Nugent-Hopkins has 20 goals and 36 assists for the Oilers. Connor McDavid has eight goals and 12 assists over the past 10 games.

Cutter Gauthier has 41 goals and 28 assists for the Ducks. Leo Carlsson has five goals and one assist over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Oilers: 6-2-2, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.4 assists, 3.1 penalties and 7.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game.

Ducks: 2-6-2, averaging three goals, 5.2 assists, 3.7 penalties and 9.7 penalty minutes while giving up 3.9 goals per game.

INJURIES: Oilers: Leon Draisaitl: day to day (lower-body), Max Jones: out (lower-body), Jason Dickinson: out (leg), Mattias Janmark: out for season (undisclosed).

Ducks: Petr Mrazek: out for season (lower-body), Jansen Harkins: out (upper body), Ross Johnston: out (lower-body), Radko Gudas: day to day (lower body).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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