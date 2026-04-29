OG Promo Code: Get $100 in Bonus for Pistons-Magic, NBA Playoffs, MLB Predictions

Sports fans can take advantage of the latest OG promo code offer in time for Wednesday’s games. This is an opportunity to secure bonuses and make predictions on the NBA, NHL, MLB and more. Click here to start signing up.
Take a closer look at the different ways to lock in bonuses this week:
- Verify email address: $5 in bonuses
- Verify phone number: $10 in bonuses
- Complete identity verification: $15 in bonuses
- Make an initial deposit of $10 or more: $20 in bonuses
- Make a trade of $10 or more: $50 in bonuses
Activate the latest OG promo code offer and secure $100 in total bonuses to use on the NBA, NHL, MLB or any other sport this week.
OG Promo Code Unlocks $100 in Bonuses
|OG Promo Code
|No Code Needed
|New OG User Offer
|Up To $100 In Bonuses
|Offer Verified
|April 29, 2026
|Information Confirmed By
|WTOP
This is a straightforward opportunity for players to raise the stakes on the action this week. New players will have the chance to grab up to $100 in total bonuses.
From there, start using these bonuses to make predictions on everything from the NBA and NHL to MLB and UFC. In other words, there should be something for every sports fan this week. Don’t miss out on all the different ways to win.
In How to Sign Up With This OG Promo Code Offer
First things first, it’s important to note that players won’t need to input a promo code to unlock this offer. Simply sign up using the step-by-step guide below:
- Click on any of the links on this page to start the registration process.
- Answer the necessary information sections to set up a new account. Verify your identity and other information to secure up to $30 in bonuses.
- Deposit cash using any of the available payment methods. Make a minimum deposit of $10 to unlock $20 in bonuses.
- Start with a trade of $10 or more to unlock the final $50 in bonuses. New players will receive $100 in total bonuses.
NBA Playoff Update
The NBA Playoffs are heating up as we get deeper into April. The Oklahoma City Thunder and San Antonio Spurs have already advanced to the second round, but the rest of the first round is still underway. The Eastern Conference is a battle right now as favorites like the New York Knicks, Detroit Pistons and Boston Celtics look vulnerable.
There are tons of different ways to get in on the action during the NBA Playoffs. Take a quick look at the shape of the first round as we prepare for Wednesday’s action:
- Eastern Conference
- Detroit Pistons vs. Orlando Magic (Orlando Leads 3-1)
- Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Toronto Raptors (Series Tied 2-2)
- New York Knicks vs. Atlanta Hawks (New York Leads 3-2)
- Boston Celtics vs. Philadelphia 76ers (Boston Leads 3-2)
- Western Conference
- Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Phoenix Suns (Oklahoma City Advances 4-0)
- Los Angeles Lakers vs. Houston Rockets (Los Angeles Leads 3-1)
- Denver Nuggets vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (Minnesota Leads 3-2)
- San Antonio Spurs vs. Portland Trail Blazers (San Antonio Advances 4-1)