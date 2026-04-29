OG Promo Code: Get $100 in Bonus for Pistons-Magic, NBA Playoffs, MLB Predictions

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Sports fans can take advantage of the latest OG promo code offer in time for Wednesday’s games. This is an opportunity to secure bonuses and make predictions on the NBA, NHL, MLB and more. Click here to start signing up.

Take a closer look at the different ways to lock in bonuses this week:

Verify email address: $5 in bonuses

Verify phone number: $10 in bonuses

Complete identity verification: $15 in bonuses

Make an initial deposit of $10 or more: $20 in bonuses

Make a trade of $10 or more: $50 in bonuses

Activate the latest OG promo code offer and secure $100 in total bonuses to use on the NBA, NHL, MLB or any other sport this week.

OG Promo Code Unlocks $100 in Bonuses

OG Promo Code No Code Needed New OG User Offer Up To $100 In Bonuses Offer Verified April 29, 2026 Information Confirmed By WTOP

This is a straightforward opportunity for players to raise the stakes on the action this week. New players will have the chance to grab up to $100 in total bonuses.

From there, start using these bonuses to make predictions on everything from the NBA and NHL to MLB and UFC. In other words, there should be something for every sports fan this week. Don’t miss out on all the different ways to win.

In How to Sign Up With This OG Promo Code Offer

First things first, it’s important to note that players won’t need to input a promo code to unlock this offer. Simply sign up using the step-by-step guide below:

Click on any of the links on this page to start the registration process.

Answer the necessary information sections to set up a new account. Verify your identity and other information to secure up to $30 in bonuses.

Deposit cash using any of the available payment methods. Make a minimum deposit of $10 to unlock $20 in bonuses.

Start with a trade of $10 or more to unlock the final $50 in bonuses. New players will receive $100 in total bonuses.

NBA Playoff Update

The NBA Playoffs are heating up as we get deeper into April. The Oklahoma City Thunder and San Antonio Spurs have already advanced to the second round, but the rest of the first round is still underway. The Eastern Conference is a battle right now as favorites like the New York Knicks, Detroit Pistons and Boston Celtics look vulnerable.

There are tons of different ways to get in on the action during the NBA Playoffs. Take a quick look at the shape of the first round as we prepare for Wednesday’s action: