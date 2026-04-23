Nuggets rule Aaron Gordon out of Game 3 against the Timberwolves with tightness in his calf

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon was ruled out of Game 3 of the first-round NBA playoff series…

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon was ruled out of Game 3 of the first-round NBA playoff series at Minnesota on Thursday because of tightness in his left calf muscle.

After initially listing Gordon as questionable to face the Timberwolves, the Nuggets downgraded the 12th-year veteran to doubtful before coach David Adelman declared him out before tipoff. Spencer Jones took Gordon’s place in the starting lineup, after totaling just 19 minutes over the first two games.

“Obviously it’s a downer. But it’s over. He’s not playing, so the guys that are are prepared to win,” Adelman said.

Gordon, who had 17 points in Game 1, felt the injury after scoring eight points in Denver’s Game 2 loss on Monday that allowed Minnesota to tie the series. The Nuggets have also been without forward Peyton Watson for the series because of a strained right hamstring.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.