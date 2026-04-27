Novig Promo Code WTOP50: Get $50 Novig Coins Bonus for NBA Playoffs

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services As the NBA Playoffs continue, basketball fans can take advantage of an exclusive welcome offer with Novig promo code WTOP50. New users who sign up and spend $5 on their first trade will immediately receive a bonus of $50 in Novig Coins. Click here to start signing up.

This flexible welcome bonus provides an excellent head start for the critical Timberwolves-Nuggets showdown, as well as any other NBA game on the schedule this week. Novig also has options on the NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs, MLB and tons of other sports.

Novig Promo Code WTOP50 Unlocks $50 in Bonuses

Claiming this offer ensures your account is loaded and ready for action before the game tips off.

Novig Promo Code WTOP50 New Novig User Offer Spend $5, Get $50 in Novig Coins Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States Bonus Last Verified On April 27, 2026

Exclusive to new Novig users, this promotional offer provides a pragmatic way to dive into the NBA Playoffs. When you sign up and spend $5 on your first prediction market trade, you will instantly receive $50 in Novig Coins. This allows you to secure your positions for the Timberwolves-Nuggets matchup while adding significant value to your newly created account.

The $50 in Novig Coins serves as a virtual currency. This allows you to comfortably explore the prediction market and test out your NBA postseason strategies risk-free while enjoying the remainder of the playoffs.

Monday Night NBA Tripleheader

If you are looking to put your Novig NBA promo to work, the current slate offers several compelling markets. Below is a snapshot of the market projections, featuring the projected spread and total for each matchup.

Away Team Home Team Projected Spread Projected Total (O/U) Detroit Pistons Orlando Magic DET -2.5 / ORL +2.5 213.5 Oklahoma City Thunder Phoenix Suns OKC -10.5 / PHX +10.5 213.5 Minnesota Timberwolves Denver Nuggets MIN +11.5 / DEN -11.5 221.5

Orlando Magic +2.5 (vs. Detroit Pistons) Orlando thrives when catching points in their own building. The Magic have consistently outperformed market expectations, covering the projected spread in five of their last six home games as an underdog. They have also won five of six outright following a victory in that same stretch. Conversely, the Pistons have struggled in this first-round series, meeting the projected margin in just one of their last four playoff matchups.

Minnesota Timberwolves +11.5 (@ Denver Nuggets) Taking the points with Minnesota presents an intriguing market opportunity. The Timberwolves are exceeding projections, outperforming the spread in three of their last four games as an underdog. The Nuggets have underperformed relative to market expectations when laying points, meeting the projected spread in only three of their last 11 matchups as the favored team. Although Donte DiVincenzo and Anthony Edwards are out for the foreseeable future, Minnesota’s defense has been leading the charge in this series.

How to Redeem Novig Promo Code WTOP50

Follow the step-by-step guide below to get started:

Create Your Account: Register for a new account by providing standard personal information. Verify Your Identity: Provide valid proof of identification to secure and verify your profile. Apply the Promo Code: Enter the promo code WTOP50 during the registration process to ensure your account is linked to the exclusive offer. Fund Your Account: Make a first-time deposit into your newly created Novig wallet. Make a Trade: Spend at least $5 on your first prediction market trade to successfully unlock your bonus.

As an added benefit to this offer, the $50 in Novig Coins acts as a virtual currency, giving you extra flexibility as you explore the platform’s diverse markets throughout the NBA Playoffs.