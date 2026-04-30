Novig Promo Code WTOP50: Get $50 in Novig Coins for Knicks vs. Hawks, NBA Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Sign up with Novig promo code WTOP50 during registration and spend $5 to get $50 in Novig Coins. This exclusive promotion provides immediate value, allowing traders to utilize their bonus on the upcoming clash between the New York Knicks and Atlanta Hawks, as well as any other NBA game this week. Click here to start signing up.

This promo serves as a strategic way for new Novig customers to explore various markets without committing extensive initial capital. Don’t miss out on the chance to start making predictions on the NBA, NHL, MLB or any other sport this week.

Novig Promo Code WTOP50 Unlocks $50 in Novig Coins

The upcoming NBA schedule provides an ideal opportunity to engage with prediction markets and build your portfolio.

Novig Promo Code WTOP50 New Novig User Offer Spend $5, Get $50 in Novig Coins Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States Bonus Last Verified On April 30, 2026

By entering the promo code WTOP50, eligible first-time customers unlock an exclusive introductory package. Once you spend your first $5 on the platform, you will receive $50 in Novig Coins. This virtual currency is designed to let you navigate the platform and place predictions in a risk-free “free mode.” Whether you plan to take a position on the Knicks on the road or support the Hawks, these Novig Coins provide the flexibility to test market strategies throughout the playoffs without tapping into your standard cash balance.

NBA Playoff Preview

When evaluating the best markets for the upcoming slate, examining recent performance trends reveals several compelling opportunities across the board.

Matchup Spread Market Total (O/U) Market New York Knicks @ Atlanta Hawks ATL +2.5 / NYK -2.5 213.5 Boston Celtics @ Philadelphia 76ers PHI +5.5 / BOS -5.5 212.5 Denver Nuggets @ Minnesota Timberwolves MIN +5.5 / DEN -5.5 224.5

New York Knicks (-2.5 Market) Trading on the Knicks to cover the spread market aligns with strong recent performance metrics. New York has successfully covered the margin in six of their last eight games as a favorite, and five of their last seven games following a victory. In contrast, Atlanta has struggled to meet market expectations, covering the margin just once in their last five matchups as a home underdog.

Nuggets @ Timberwolves OVER (224.5 Market) For traders focused on total points, the over market in the Denver-Minnesota matchup is supported by consistent outcomes on both sides. The total points have exceeded the market projection in five of the Nuggets’ last seven games as a favorite. Similarly, the over has cleared in five of the Timberwolves’ last seven games as an underdog, indicating a clear trend toward higher-scoring resolutions for both teams.

How to Get Started With Novig Promo Code WTOP50

Follow these straightforward steps to set up your account and activate the offer before the New York Knicks take on the Atlanta Hawks:

Register Your Account: Create your new account by supplying standard personal information. Verify Your Identity: Provide the required proof of identification to ensure your account is verified and secure. Enter the Promo Code: During the registration process, input the promo code WTOP50 to properly opt into the promotion. Make a Deposit: Complete your first-time deposit to fund your new trading account. Place Your Order: Navigate to the upcoming NBA prediction markets, such as the April 30 matchup between the Knicks and Hawks, and spend your first $5 on a market order. Once the transaction is placed, your account will be credited with $50 in Novig Coins.

This virtual currency allows new users to continue exploring prediction markets and testing analytical strategies on the platform in free mode, effectively maximizing your initial platform value.