Novig Promo Code WTOP50: Get $50 Bonus for MLB + NBA Playoffs Predictions (April 29)

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Sign up with Novig promo code WTOP50 to qualify for $50 in Novig Coins this week. New players can sign up and start locking in predictions on the NBA, NHL, MLB or any other sport. Click here to start signing up.

It won’t take long for players to sign up and start reaping the rewards this week. There is no shortage of options available for sports fans this week. Don’t miss out on the chance to hit the ground running with predictions on the NBA, NHL, MLB, tennis, golf or any other sport.

Novig Promo Code WTOP50: Spend $5, Get $50 Bonus

Before the Los Angeles Lakers host the Houston Rockets for their April 29 postseason clash, new customers can capitalize on this accessible welcome bonus. Here is a quick breakdown of the offer details to get you started on the platform:

Novig Promo Code WTOP50 New User Offer Spend $5, Get $50 Bonus Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States Bonus Last Verified On April 29, 2026

Eligible exclusively for new Novig users, the latest promotional offer provides a significant boost ahead of the upcoming NBA postseason action. By registering a new account and making a minimal $5 qualifying entry, you automatically unlock a $50 bonus to utilize across the platform.

In addition to this bonus, this welcome package equips you with Novig Coins. These function as a dedicated virtual currency designed to help you navigate the platform and easily place orders in free mode. Whether you are zeroing in on the Lakers-Rockets matchup or exploring other market projections, this new-user exclusive ensures you have maximum flexibility and tangible value right out of the gate.

Wednesday Night NBA Options

Matchup Point Differential Market Total Points Market Orlando Magic @ Detroit Pistons DET -9.5 / ORL +9.5 211.5 Toronto Raptors @ Cleveland Cavaliers CLE -8.5 / TOR +8.5 216.5 Houston Rockets @ Los Angeles Lakers LAL -4.5 / HOU +4.5 208.5

If you are looking to put your promo to work, Wednesday’s postseason slate features several compelling market angles backed by recent team performance trends.

Toronto Raptors @ Cleveland Cavaliers (Over 216.5) Expect offensive production in Cleveland. The over has hit in five of the Cavaliers’ last seven games when playing as the favorite, as well as in five of their last eight games overall. Additionally, Cleveland has been exceptionally resilient, consistently outperforming market expectations after a loss over their last 14 games.

Orlando Magic to Cover (+9.5) While the Pistons have played well at home recently as favorites, grabbing the points with the Magic offers distinct value in the prediction markets. Orlando has consistently outperformed projections, finding success as an underdog in four of their last five games and performing well against top-tier scoring defenses.

How to Activate Novig Promo Code WTOP50

Getting set up before the Los Angeles Lakers and Houston Rockets tip off on April 29 is a quick and straightforward process. Follow the steps below to claim your bonus and get in on the postseason action:

Create and register an account: Sign up by entering your standard personal information. Verify your identity: Provide proof of identification to secure and validate your new account. Claim the promotion: Be sure to enter the promo code WTOP50 during the registration process. Fund your wallet: Make a first-time deposit into your newly created account. Place your qualifying order: Spend $5 on your first market entry, whether you are backing the Lakers at home or targeting another matchup, to successfully unlock your $50 bonus.

Remember, exploring the platform is risk-free when using Novig coins, the platform’s virtual currency designed exclusively for free mode trading.