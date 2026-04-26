Novig Promo Code WTOP50: Get $50 Bonus for Celtics-Sixers, NBA Playoffs

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Create a new account with Novig promo code WTOP50 and gear up for Sunday’s NBA Playoff games. This sports prediction market gives new users a straightforward entry point: Spend $5 and get $50 in Novig Coins. Click here to start signing up.

Ahead of the upcoming postseason matchup between the Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers, new customers can take advantage of a unique welcome offer by entering the latest Novig promo before the next NBA game. This is a great way to hit the ground running this weekend.

Novig Promo Code WTOP50: Spend $5, Get $50 in Novig Coins

Here is a complete breakdown of the current welcome offer:

Novig Promo Code WTOP50 New Novig User Offer Spend $5, Get $50 in Novig Coins Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States Bonus Last Verified On April 26, 2026

For new users looking to get involved in the NBA action, the latest Novig promo offers an excellent starting point. Before the Boston Celtics tip off against the Philadelphia 76ers, eligible new users can unlock a welcome package simply by making a $5 trade to receive $50 in Novig Coins. Whether you are backing Boston on the road or siding with Philadelphia at home, this promotion provides valuable resources for your initial predictions.

This offer supplies a generous amount of Novig Coins. This specialized virtual currency can be used to test out your NBA Playoffs prediction strategies without touching additional funds. Keep in mind that this specific welcome bonus is strictly eligible for new Novig users who are creating an account for the first time.

Sunday Night NBA Options

Here is a look at the current consensus prediction markets for the upcoming postseason slate:

Matchup Spread Market Total Market (O/U) Boston Celtics @ Philadelphia 76ers BOS -7.5 / PHI +7.5 213.5 Los Angeles Lakers @ Houston Rockets LAL +4.5 / HOU -4.5 207.5

Celtics vs. 76ers Under 213.5: If you are analyzing totals, the trends heavily favor a lower-scoring affair. The Celtics have not let the Sixers speed them up in this series as Boston continues to play at its own pace.

Lakers +4.5 vs. Rockets: While the Rockets are an impressive 7-2 at home over their last nine games, they have struggled to cover the spread recently, going just 1-4 against the market as a favorite in their last five. The Lakers bring momentum into this matchup, making them a very live underdog. Additionally, predictors should consider the Over (207.5), as the total has surpassed the mark in four of Los Angeles’ last five road games.

How to Register With Novig Promo Code WTOP50

Securing your promo is a quick and straightforward process. Follow these simple steps to claim your welcome bonus:

Sign Up: Create and register a new account by providing your standard personal information. Verify Your Identity: You will need to provide proof of identification to ensure your account is secure and verified. Claim the Offer: Enter the promo code WTOP50 during the registration process. Fund Your Account: Make a first-time deposit into your new Novig wallet. Place Your Trade: Make an initial trade of at least $5 on the available NBA markets to unlock your $50 in Novig Coins.

In addition to your initial trade, this welcome offer arms you with a stash of Novig Coins. Novig Coins act as a virtual currency on the platform that can be used exclusively in free mode. This allows you to get a feel for the app, navigate different markets, and test your postseason basketball strategies before putting any more funds in play.