Novig Promo Code WTOP: Score $100 Bonus for NBA, MLB + The Masters

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services New players who take advantage of Novig promo code WTOP will be eligible for three types of bonuses. Set up a new account and unlock a 100% discount on your first trade, 1,000 in Novig Coins and five Novig Cash. Click here to start signing up.

There is no shortage of options for sports fans this weekend. Set up a new account and start making picks on the NBA, MLB, The Masters, golf or any other sport. Novig will have tons of options for first-time players.

Novig Promo Code WTOP Unlocks $100 Discount

Here is a brief overview of everything you need to know about the current offer:

Novig Promo Code WTOP New User Offer 1,000 Novig Coins, 5 Novig Cash and 10% Discount Up to $100 Bonus Last Verified April 12, 2026

This promotion is strictly available to first-time customers creating a new Novig account. Along with the discount and cash bonus, the package equips you with Novig Coins, a virtual currency specifically designed for use in Novig’s free mode. This feature allows you to test the waters, track the market lines, and practice your prediction strategies completely risk-free before committing to your first real purchase on this exciting NBA matchup.

NBA Sunday Preview

Here is a look at the latest consensus market projections for the April 12 slate to help you position your trades:

Matchup Spread Total (O/U) Atlanta Hawks @ Miami Heat MIA -4.5 / ATL +4.5 241.5 Charlotte Hornets @ New York Knicks NYK +13.5 / CHA -13.5 218.5 Orlando Magic @ Boston Celtics BOS +13.5 / ORL -13.5 221.5 Golden State Warriors @ LA Clippers LAC -6.5 / GSW +6.5 225.5

If you are looking to maximize your action on the platform, a few standout trends point toward high-value opportunities:

Miami Heat vs. Atlanta Hawks (Over 241.5) Expect plenty of scoring. The over has hit in each of Miami’s last five games as a favorite. The Heat have also dominated this matchup recently, going 5-1 against the Hawks over their last six games, making a Miami -4.5 position a strong secondary look.

Orlando Magic @ Boston Celtics (Over 221.5) The data supports a high-scoring affair here. The over has materialized in four of the last five meetings between Boston and Orlando. Additionally, the over has hit in three of the Magic’s last four games against opponents with a winning record.

LA Clippers -6.5 (vs. Golden State Warriors) Golden State has had a disastrous time against Los Angeles, going 1-7 in their last eight head-to-head matchups. With the Warriors dropping five of their last six games on the road, backing the Clippers to cover the 6.5-point spread as the home team is a prime target.

How to Activate Novig Promo Code WTOP

Ready to get in on the action for the upcoming Miami Heat vs. Atlanta Hawks matchup? Claiming your exclusive sign-up offer is a simple and straightforward process. Follow these quick steps to get started:

Create Your Account: Register by providing your standard personal information. Verify Your Identity: Submit a valid proof of identification to secure and verify your new account. Apply the Promo Code: During the registration process, be sure to enter promo code WTOP to lock in your offer. Fund Your Wallet: Make your first-time deposit securely through the app. Place Your First Order: Browse the NBA slate and place your order. You will receive a 10% discount on this initial order, allowing you to save up to $100.

As an added benefit, this promotion equips your account with Novig Coins. This virtual currency can be used in Novig’s free mode, giving you the perfect opportunity to explore the prediction markets, navigate the lines, and practice your strategies completely risk-free before making your next move.