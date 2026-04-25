Novig Promo Code WTOP50: Get $50 Novig Coins Bonus for NBA Playoffs Predictions

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By utilizing Novig promo code WTOP50, new players can unlock a bonus for the NBA Playoffs or any other sport. Create an account and spend $5 to get $50 in Novig Coins. Click here to start signing up.

This is an opportunity for players to hit the ground running with Novig. Prediction markets offer sports fans a different way to get in on the action. With a full slate of NBA Playoff games this weekend, it’s the perfect time to redeem this offer.

Novig Promo Code WTOP50 Unlocks $50 in Novig Coins

Novig Promo Code WTOP50 New User Offer Spend $5, Get $50 in Novig Coins or 10% Discount Up to $100 Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States Bonus Last Verified On April 25, 2026

The top offer available for players will deliver $50 in Novig Coins. All it takes is a $5 spend to secure this offer. From there, use these Novig Coins to make predictions on the NBA, NHL, MLB, NFL and more. There should be something for every sports fan this weekend.

By utilizing the latest promo code, eligible new customers will also have the option to grab a 10% discount on their first purchase up to $100. This generous welcome package maximizes your value ahead of the April 25 matchup between the New York Knicks and the Atlanta Hawks.

How to Use Your Novig NBA Promo on April 25

Here is a look at the current consensus market lines for the upcoming NBA slate. You can use these numbers to find the most advantageous positions for your promotional trades.

Matchup Spread Market Total Market (O/U) New York Knicks @ Atlanta Hawks NYK -1.5 / ATL +1.5 214.5 Oklahoma City Thunder @ Phoenix Suns OKC -9.5 / PHX +9.5 214.5 Denver Nuggets @ Minnesota Timberwolves DEN -1.5 / MIN +1.5 229.5

Oklahoma City Thunder -9.5 The Thunder are asserting their dominance this postseason. They travel to face a Phoenix Suns squad that has been struggling significantly. Taking a position on the Suns has been a poor strategy lately; Phoenix is an abysmal 1-7 (.125) against the spread (ATS) over their last eight playoff games, and just 2-6 (.250) ATS against winning teams over their last eight matchups.

Atlanta Hawks +1.5 Taking the points with Atlanta at home presents excellent value. The Hawks have been incredibly reliable in this specific spot, going 10-2 (.833) ATS on their home court after a win over their last 12 games. Conversely, the Knicks have found it difficult to perform against quality opponents outside of New York, going 1-5 (.167) straight up on the road against teams with winning records over their last six games.

Minnesota Timberwolves +1.5 The Timberwolves are a formidable 10-5 (.667) at home over their last 15 games, making them an appealing home team to back in the prediction market. Additionally, laying points with Denver has been a losing proposition recently, with the Nuggets covering the spread in just 3 of their last 10 games (.300) when favored.

How to Activate Novig Promo Code WTOP

Getting started on the platform is incredibly simple. Follow the steps below to claim your offer

Create an Account: Register for a new account by providing your standard personal information. Verify Your Identity: Submit proof of identification to ensure your account is safe and secure. Enter the Promo Code: Use promo code WTOP50 when registering to trigger the promotion. Fund Your Account: Make a first-time deposit into your newly created Novig wallet.

Once your account is set up and you have applied promo code WTOP50, you can immediately spend $5 to unlock $50 in Novig Coins. From there, new players will have tons of opportunities to make predictions on the NBA Playoff action throughout the weekend.